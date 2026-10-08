How Do Ocean Buoys Stay In Place In Deep Water?

There are many types of buoys, which come in a variety of shapes and colors. Captains need to be familiar with what a yellow buoy means for boating, for instance. Some buoys are designed to remain in the same place, essentially marking an area for the purposes of navigation or to alert vessels to sensitive areas. Those used over the Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary are mooring buoys designed to allow boats to tether to them, rather than damage the sensitive coral with traditional anchors. For those wondering if modern ships still hit icebergs, it's largely avoided due in part to special buoys monitoring the movement of floating ice masses.

A stationary buoy must be anchored in order to prevent it from floating away. Saturation divers can plunge to depths of nearly 400 feet to physically drill or jackhammer steel pins, U-bolts and shovel-shaped anchors into the rocks or sediment.

Buoys over an even deeper section of ocean are another matter. Instead of punching into the sea floor, deep sea buoys use extremely heavy weights as anchors that sit on the ocean floor connected by lengthy runs of cabling. The concept sounds simple enough, but there are several considerations and additional equipment required to counteract all the forces these buoys must endure.