Do Modern Ships Still Hit Icebergs? (And What Would Happen If They Do)

If you're unfamiliar with the story of the Titanic, the infamous "unsinkable" ocean liner that, well, sank in 1912, you either really hate disaster stories, ships, or movies, or you're like Captain America and have been on ice for decades (if you don't understand any of these references, we really can't help you). Looking back on history, it was supposed to be an indestructible invention, until it was discovered that it wasn't.

The largest ship in the world at the time, the Titanic, went down in the early morning hours of April 15 after hitting an iceberg. In the early 20th century, icebergs were a known but little-understood threat. Sailors knew they were out there, especially in the North Atlantic in early spring, but didn't understand how they behaved. We remember the story of the Titanic because of a combination of factors — the fact that the media called it unsinkable, the amount of time it took to sink, the famous passengers, and the reality of too few lifeboats and a high death toll.

But could it happen today? Do modern ships even hit icebergs anymore? Many scientists believe that there are more icebergs now than there were 100 years ago. The oceans are warming and glaciers are melting faster, and that warmer water also hastens a process known as calving, wherein smaller icebergs are carved out of larger ones. Thus, there are plenty of icebergs in the sea, and yes, modern ships do still strike them occasionally. Luckily, new technology and scientific understanding have made this rare event even more unlikely.