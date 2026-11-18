The Longest-Lasting Midsize SUV In 2026 Isn't A Lexus, Per iSeeCars
With sport utility vehicles being such a massive part of today's auto market, the term "SUV" is now nearly as broad as that of the label "car" itself, with the SUV designation applied to everything from a fuel-sipping Toyota Corolla Cross subcompact crossover to a full-size, extended-wheelbase Cadillac Escalade ESV. Breaking these SUVs into size classes can help specify things, but even that can make for some unique groupings of models.
For an example of this, look no further than the iSeeCars "midsize SUV" category, which is used for ranking data concerning things like vehicle reliability and longevity. Midsize SUV is a broad category, and the group includes everything from open-top, body-on-frame 4x4s like the Jeep Wrangler to the three-row, family-friendly, unibody Toyota Highlander. Perhaps that makes the accomplishments of the class leaders that much more impressive — and when it comes to the 2026 iSeeCars study of today's longest-lasting vehicles, the top-placing midsize SUV is none other than the Toyota 4Runner.
Given the 4Runner's legendary reputation for reliability, the result is not a particularly surprising one. When it comes to longevity, the 4Runner doesn't just take the win among its midsize SUV competition, though. The study shows the 4Runner is one of the longest-lasting vehicles of any type, with a 33.1% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, which is 6.2 times higher than the average across all vehicles.
Legendary results for a legendary SUV
Rather than using specific reliability data, the iSeeCars longevity numbers are gathered by surveying nearly 400 million vehicles and taking into account their odometer readings at a yearly age point, with that data calculated to show which models are likely to be around the longest. This doesn't necessarily mean that a vehicle won't need any repairs during that time, but trouble-free motoring is certainly a major contributing factor for the top-finishing models.
In a study of vehicle longevity, the strong performance of Toyota and Lexus vehicles is not an unexpected development, but to say that Toyota and Lexus did well in the iSeeCars study would be an understatement. Toyota and Lexus dominate the rankings, taking nine of the top 10 spots across all segments. As for the 4Runner, it not only outperformed all other midsize SUVs; it was the third-place vehicle overall, outranked only by the full-size Toyota Sequoia SUV and the Lexus LS luxury sedan in its projected longevity.
While the 4Runner has evolved a lot since its 1980s origins, and Toyota's SUV lineup has expanded massively around it since then, it still serves an important role in the brand's lineup. In its modern form, the 4Runner combines genuine, body-on-frame 4x4 capability with a family-friendly cabin, a manageable size for city driving, and, of course, what buyers hope will be that signature Toyota quality and longevity.
New 4Runner vs. old 4Runner
For those looking at a new SUV purchase, there's an important caveat that needs to be mentioned when talking about the 4Runner's strong results in the study. The iSeeCars rankings do not break down the models by year or generation, and for the 2025 model year, the 4Runner underwent a major redesign that included a move to a new platform and the replacement of its old, yet proven, aspirated V6 engine with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine.
The previous, fifth-generation 4Runner was on sale from 2010 all the way until 2024 with few mechanical changes, and that version likely represents the bulk of the data gathered in the iSeeCars study. In other words, the long-term durability of the previous-generation 4Runner might not necessarily carry over to the new model, which has been changed in some fundamental ways.
With that said, though, even if the new-model 4Runner proves to be less bulletproof in the long term than the old one, that doesn't mean it won't be kept on the road for a long time. Beyond just reliability, strong off-road performance, enduring enthusiast popularity, and high resale value can all be big contributors to a model like the 4Runner being on the road a lot longer than its competitors.