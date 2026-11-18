With sport utility vehicles being such a massive part of today's auto market, the term "SUV" is now nearly as broad as that of the label "car" itself, with the SUV designation applied to everything from a fuel-sipping Toyota Corolla Cross subcompact crossover to a full-size, extended-wheelbase Cadillac Escalade ESV. Breaking these SUVs into size classes can help specify things, but even that can make for some unique groupings of models.

For an example of this, look no further than the iSeeCars "midsize SUV" category, which is used for ranking data concerning things like vehicle reliability and longevity. Midsize SUV is a broad category, and the group includes everything from open-top, body-on-frame 4x4s like the Jeep Wrangler to the three-row, family-friendly, unibody Toyota Highlander. Perhaps that makes the accomplishments of the class leaders that much more impressive — and when it comes to the 2026 iSeeCars study of today's longest-lasting vehicles, the top-placing midsize SUV is none other than the Toyota 4Runner.

Given the 4Runner's legendary reputation for reliability, the result is not a particularly surprising one. When it comes to longevity, the 4Runner doesn't just take the win among its midsize SUV competition, though. The study shows the 4Runner is one of the longest-lasting vehicles of any type, with a 33.1% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, which is 6.2 times higher than the average across all vehicles.