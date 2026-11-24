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Digital accounts have become a part of everyday life, and most of us have amassed a sizable digital footprint. According to a survey from Bitdefender, most users juggle anywhere between three and 10 accounts that they use on a regular basis. That number inflates dramatically when you consider "throwaway" accounts, or accounts that were created for a single purpose and then forgotten about. That number is the topic of some debate, but estimates from NordPass put it at 187, while Yorba claims the number is well over 200. There's likely no real way of knowing the exact figure, but the gist of it is the same: We all have more accounts than we probably realize.

Most of us have the everyday accounts that have become a core part of life at this point: email addresses, online banking, and usually a Google or Apple account — or both. Google and Apple accounts specifically are important: They are operating system-level accounts that are tied to devices and use biometric data to tie your identity to them. They also function as platform accounts that act as a key to a variety of digital services, with Google and Apple both offering their own ecosystem of apps, entertainment, digital wallets, cloud storage, and more. These accounts can also be used for Single Sign-On (SSO), but you might want to stop using these accounts to sign into websites.

That means these accounts become a central identity that connects us to a broad range of hardware and services, which begs the question: What happens to these accounts when we die? We've covered what happens to your Google account after death, but Apple approaches the issue a bit differently.