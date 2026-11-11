What Could Happen To Your Google Accounts After You Die?

Every few months, I get an email reminder from Google, the Google Inactive Account Manager, to be precise, that my account is configured to be handed over to my wife in the event I perish. After four months of no activity, my specified contacts will be notified, and after six months, my wife will be given direct access. This is all part of a recommended plan to direct Google on what to do with my accounts and data if I'm not around to make those decisions anymore. However, if you haven't designated someone to pass your account on to and it remains inactive for long periods, Google says it "reserves the right" to delete associated data after an account has been inactive for at least two years. Google began deleting unused accounts at the end of 2023.

There are exceptions that can flag an account as "active" even if it hasn't been used or accessed within the last two years. If a Google Account has a current or ongoing purchase or subscription, contains a linked gift card with a monetary balance, has been used to purchase digital goods — books, movies, and games — or manages a currently used minor's account, it will be considered active. So, even if you're not using an account to log in to Google products or services, if an action you complete falls under one of the "exceptions," your account will still have an active status. If someone dies without setting up the inactive policies, family members can send a request to Google to close the appropriate account(s). Google does make it clear that not all data will be available, and passwords and other login details will remain private and secure.