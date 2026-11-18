Four Charged In Years-Long Ford Auto Parts Theft Ring
After allegedly reselling millions of dollars in Ford inventory, authorities in Michigan have hit four individuals with felony charges. According to details from FOX 2 Detroit, the quartet is made up of a Ford employee out of the Dearborn Rouge plant and three employees at a nearby auto parts and auto service shop. Authorities allege these four worked together to take requested parts from Ford facilities and resell them out of the auto shop as well as on eBay and Facebook. The investigation has been going on since March 2025, with charges officially coming down over a year and a half later in November 2026.
Prosecutors say the investigation involved multiple controlled purchases at the auto shop, along with an extensive review of thousands of text messages, emails, photographs, videos, and online accounts tied to the reselling ring. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor, the defendants face multiple felony counts, including a criminal enterprise charge that carries up to 20 years in prison if convicted. For now, prosecutors' claims remain allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
How investigators allegedly uncovered the operation
The investigation came to light following an alleged theft of approximately $20,000 in Ford parts back in March 2025. When the parts showed up at an auto shop, investigators then started digging into whether the initial incident might be part of a much broader scheme. Could the business be requesting these specific parts from an insider at the plant?
From there, FOX 2 Detroit reports the investigation uncovered a text exchange talking about an order for several varieties of headlights, with individual prices ranging from $4 to $175. Despite some relatively modest per-item figures, the order allegedly came out to be more than $22,000 in all. Why headlights? There's money to be made reselling vehicle lights. As it turns out, Ford Super Duty taillights have been quite the target for thieves lately. Police conducted multiple controlled purchases at the business as part of their investigation into the alleged distribution network. From there, they discovered thousands of electronic communications and various digital accounts that prosecutors say helped paint the full picture of the suspected theft ring.
Ford's own Global Security team began an internal investigation after receiving a tip about suspected theft and unauthorized sales of parts from two of its manufacturing facilities. The automaker told FOX 2 Detroit it reviewed the incidents and put additional security measures into place at both locations. Beyond parts, Ford is also making efforts to use technology to combat F-150 theft.