The investigation came to light following an alleged theft of approximately $20,000 in Ford parts back in March 2025. When the parts showed up at an auto shop, investigators then started digging into whether the initial incident might be part of a much broader scheme. Could the business be requesting these specific parts from an insider at the plant?

From there, FOX 2 Detroit reports the investigation uncovered a text exchange talking about an order for several varieties of headlights, with individual prices ranging from $4 to $175. Despite some relatively modest per-item figures, the order allegedly came out to be more than $22,000 in all. Why headlights? There's money to be made reselling vehicle lights. As it turns out, Ford Super Duty taillights have been quite the target for thieves lately. Police conducted multiple controlled purchases at the business as part of their investigation into the alleged distribution network. From there, they discovered thousands of electronic communications and various digital accounts that prosecutors say helped paint the full picture of the suspected theft ring.

Ford's own Global Security team began an internal investigation after receiving a tip about suspected theft and unauthorized sales of parts from two of its manufacturing facilities. The automaker told FOX 2 Detroit it reviewed the incidents and put additional security measures into place at both locations. Beyond parts, Ford is also making efforts to use technology to combat F-150 theft.