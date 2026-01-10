Ford Is Turning To Tech To Stop F-150 Thefts
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a car is stolen every 37 seconds in the U.S. That's more than 850,000 vehicles pilfered off the streets or from people's driveways every year. Hyundai and Kia models are some of the most often targeted due to a lack of effective anti-theft technology, but several models of pickup trucks made the National Insurance Crime Bureau's list of the most commonly stolen cars in the first half of 2025, including the Ford F-150.
Why do thieves target pickup trucks, especially the F-150? The first reason is very simple: until 2025, the F-150 was the bestselling vehicle in America, and had been for decades. There are millions of them on the road, making them prime for picking. Pickup trucks often carry valuable cargo, including tools, equipment, and building materials, potentially adding hundreds or thousands of dollars in stolen value. They are also sometimes left unsecured for long periods of time and are easier targets. Carjackers also target trucks simply for their valuable parts.
In 2024, almost 13,000 Ford F-150s were stolen, but now Ford is fighting back. That same year, the company launched its Stolen Vehicle Services program, and now it's working with law enforcement after a truck is reported stolen. Here's how the tech, and Ford's link-up with the police, work.
New tech and police partnership
Ford launched its Stolen Vehicle Services in the U.S. with the 2024 model of the F-150, but the system actually originated in Europe as a response to widespread vehicle theft. It is part of the FordPass mobile app, which will alert the vehicle's owner if someone tries to steal their vehicle – or if the system believes a theft is in process. The system informs the owner if the vehicle is moved or if a door is left open, as well as if someone generates a fault code, activates the car through the infotainment system, or bumps the vehicle with a forceful tap. The system will even send an alert if the car is turned on in a different location than when it was last turned off.
It's a pretty smart system, and Ford upped its game by adding a Start Inhibit feature to F-150s. This feature, part of the Ford Security Package introduced in 2025, allows owners to disable the engine using the app so that no one can start the car. These systems all play a part in how Ford works with the police to help owners if their car is stolen. After the owner files a police report, they can then contact a Ford call center. The center confirms with the police that the theft was reported, and coordinates with officials to use the Start Inhibit feature to shut down the vehicle and find it. Ford also expanded the feature to the F-250 Super Duty pickup in 2025 and plans to implement it in other vehicles for the 2026 model year.
Other security measures you can take
If you live in a high-risk area and are worried about your vehicle being stolen, there are multiple measures you can take to keep your car safe. First, if your vehicle comes with high-tech security features, use them! Ford's package is free for the first year, then costs only $7.99 a month, or about $100 a year, which is a small price to pay for added security. Be sure to enable push notifications on your smartphone so that you'll receive timely alerts from the FordPass mobile app.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau also recommends that you use additional anti-theft technology. Those steering wheel locks may seem laughable compared to newer tech, but they work, even if it just helps deter a would-be thief. You could also place an Apple AirTag or similar tracker in your vehicle, allowing you to keep tabs on your truck just like you would your luggage.
Finally, take common-sense measures. Always lock your vehicle when you leave it unattended, even if it's just for a few minutes, and also close the windows. If possible, park in well-lit areas. Never leave your keys in the vehicle, and remove or hide any valuables to make your vehicle less tempting to thieves.