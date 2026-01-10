Ford Is Turning To Tech To Stop F-150 Thefts

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a car is stolen every 37 seconds in the U.S. That's more than 850,000 vehicles pilfered off the streets or from people's driveways every year. Hyundai and Kia models are some of the most often targeted due to a lack of effective anti-theft technology, but several models of pickup trucks made the National Insurance Crime Bureau's list of the most commonly stolen cars in the first half of 2025, including the Ford F-150.

Why do thieves target pickup trucks, especially the F-150? The first reason is very simple: until 2025, the F-150 was the bestselling vehicle in America, and had been for decades. There are millions of them on the road, making them prime for picking. Pickup trucks often carry valuable cargo, including tools, equipment, and building materials, potentially adding hundreds or thousands of dollars in stolen value. They are also sometimes left unsecured for long periods of time and are easier targets. Carjackers also target trucks simply for their valuable parts.

In 2024, almost 13,000 Ford F-150s were stolen, but now Ford is fighting back. That same year, the company launched its Stolen Vehicle Services program, and now it's working with law enforcement after a truck is reported stolen. Here's how the tech, and Ford's link-up with the police, work.