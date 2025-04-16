The Ford App Has A Remote Killswitch To Stop People From Stealing Your Truck, But It's Not Free
Realizing that your hard-earned vehicle has been stolen is one of the worst feelings you can have. Unfortunately, thieves don't care much about your feelings and your attachment to your car; their only job is to steal your vehicle. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released a report in March 2025 revealing the total number of vehicles that have been stolen in 2024, and although the report claims the vehicle theft rate decreased by 17% from 2023 to 2024 in the US, it doesn't change the fact that 850,708 vehicles were still stolen nationwide.
You would definitely not want your vehicle to be on the next year's vehicle theft list. While there are multiple ways to prevent your vehicle from being stolen, if you have a select Ford vehicle, you can take advantage of the Ford Security Package to help keep your vehicle safe. The security package comes with multiple features, including Start Inhibit, which acts as a remote kill switch for your Ford vehicles. However, like many good things, the security package comes at a cost.
What is the Start Inhibit feature?
Ford means business when it comes to keeping their customers' vehicles safe from being stolen. They first released the Stolen Vehicle Services to 2024 F-150 trucks. Then, in February 2025, they introduced the Ford Security Package, which offers all the features of the Stolen Vehicle Services, like theft alerts, along with advanced security features like Start Inhibit. The package is only available for select 2024-2025 gas and hybrid F-150 models and Super Duty trucks with SYNC 4 version 2.1.6.4. At the time of writing, the package isn't available for the F-150 Lightning model.
The highlight of the security package, Start Inhibit, gives you the power to stop your vehicle from starting. Once you have signed up for the Ford Security Package, you can use the Start Inhibit feature through the FordPass mobile app. After activating this feature, no one will be able to start your Ford vehicle, even if they have the vehicle authorized key. The vehicle will only start after you disengage the feature.
The Start Inhibit will completely eliminate the worry of your Ford vehicle getting stolen while you're sleeping. Before going to bed, you can simply trigger the feature and sleep without the worry of not finding your vehicle when you wake up in the morning. You can also activate the feature even after your vehicle has been stolen. If the thief is running away with your Ford car, they won't be able to ignite the engine again once they stop it after you have enabled the Start Inhibit function.
Is the Start Inhibit feature free to use?
As aforementioned, the Start Inhibit feature comes as a part of the Ford Security Package, which is free for the first year. After that, you'll need to spend $7.99 per month from your pocket to continue using the package. In addition to Start Inhibit, the security package offers some other services as well, which include theft alerts, stolen vehicle services, and deductible reimbursement. The theft alert feature will make the FordPass app send you push notifications when someone tries to forcefully access, start, move, or factory reset your vehicle.
The stolen vehicle services of the security package make sure that Ford will assign a personal recovery agent to you who will work directly with law enforcement to help them in tracking and recovering your vehicle. However, if the department fails to recover your vehicle, then you can take advantage of the deductible reimbursement feature that ensures Ford covers deductible costs up to $2500. At the time of writing, deductible reimbursement is available in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The feature is not available in Canada, and Ford will not approve theft claims under this feature for vehicles that were stolen prior to February 3, 2025.