The Ford App Has A Remote Killswitch To Stop People From Stealing Your Truck, But It's Not Free

Ford means business when it comes to keeping their customers' vehicles safe from being stolen. They first released the Stolen Vehicle Services to 2024 F-150 trucks. Then, in February 2025, they introduced the Ford Security Package, which offers all the features of the Stolen Vehicle Services, like theft alerts, along with advanced security features like Start Inhibit. The package is only available for select 2024-2025 gas and hybrid F-150 models and Super Duty trucks with SYNC 4 version 2.1.6.4. At the time of writing, the package isn't available for the F-150 Lightning model.

Advertisement

The highlight of the security package, Start Inhibit, gives you the power to stop your vehicle from starting. Once you have signed up for the Ford Security Package, you can use the Start Inhibit feature through the FordPass mobile app. After activating this feature, no one will be able to start your Ford vehicle, even if they have the vehicle authorized key. The vehicle will only start after you disengage the feature.

The Start Inhibit will completely eliminate the worry of your Ford vehicle getting stolen while you're sleeping. Before going to bed, you can simply trigger the feature and sleep without the worry of not finding your vehicle when you wake up in the morning. You can also activate the feature even after your vehicle has been stolen. If the thief is running away with your Ford car, they won't be able to ignite the engine again once they stop it after you have enabled the Start Inhibit function.

Advertisement