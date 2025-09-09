Why People Steal Ford Super Duty Tail Lights (And How To Keep Yours Safe)

Whether it's hauling bulky loads, towing heavy equipment, or being some of the most powerful trucks out there, Ford's Heavy-Duty F-Series trucks are designed to handle a lot. However, what they aren't designed to do is stop thieves from stealing their taillights. So, why do people steal Ford Super Duty taillights? Ford replacement taillights are expensive. OEM parts can cost hundreds per piece, while top-end LED units with extra tech can even cost more than $5,000 directly from Ford.

Even worse than that, they are fairly easy to remove since they are designed to be modular. Because they are only held in place with a few screws, thieves can strip them off in a matter of minutes. Moreover, they usually can't be traced, which means that they can be flipped for a quick profit without attracting nearly as much heat as stealing wheels or catalytic converters. That's why it's important to take all necessary precautions to keep yours safe.