For some car enthusiasts, understanding the inner workings of their vehicle is everyday common knowledge. But if the extent of your car wisdom includes how to pump the gas and check the oil, you may get lost when it comes to more complex facts and ideas. That includes whether or not a car can actually lose miles per gallon (MPG) over time. The truth is this isn't the problem that you might think it is.

A regularly maintained vehicle, even after years of use, can be just as fuel-efficient as it was when it was brand new. New vehicles have a break-in period, in which their fuel economy can actually improve. This break-in period is important and is reflected in the method the EPA uses to measure fuel economy. The EPA typically tests models with roughly 5,000 miles on the speedometer, instead of brand new models. So even if a car isn't fresh off the lot, that doesn't mean it automatically gets poor gas mileage.

However, that's no guarantee that the car you bought brand new this year won't struggle to get good fuel economy years from now. Driver experiences may vary, and there are many factors that go into how a vehicle's MPG can be affected over the long term that have nothing to do with age. Understanding those factors and taking the right steps to ensure the positive health of your vehicle can make all the difference.