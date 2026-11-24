Does Your Car Really Lose MPG As It Gets Older?
For some car enthusiasts, understanding the inner workings of their vehicle is everyday common knowledge. But if the extent of your car wisdom includes how to pump the gas and check the oil, you may get lost when it comes to more complex facts and ideas. That includes whether or not a car can actually lose miles per gallon (MPG) over time. The truth is this isn't the problem that you might think it is.
A regularly maintained vehicle, even after years of use, can be just as fuel-efficient as it was when it was brand new. New vehicles have a break-in period, in which their fuel economy can actually improve. This break-in period is important and is reflected in the method the EPA uses to measure fuel economy. The EPA typically tests models with roughly 5,000 miles on the speedometer, instead of brand new models. So even if a car isn't fresh off the lot, that doesn't mean it automatically gets poor gas mileage.
However, that's no guarantee that the car you bought brand new this year won't struggle to get good fuel economy years from now. Driver experiences may vary, and there are many factors that go into how a vehicle's MPG can be affected over the long term that have nothing to do with age. Understanding those factors and taking the right steps to ensure the positive health of your vehicle can make all the difference.
Tips to improve your car's gas mileage
The way you drive can have a direct impact on your car's MPG. This may not be easy to hear for drivers who love to go hard and fast on the road. But doing so can potentially have a real effect. The U.S. Department of Energy warns that overall gas mileage can drop by as much as 40% in heavy traffic due to aggressive driving. This means that speeding up, hitting the brakes, and going too fast can all contribute to the problem.
Hard driving isn't the only issue, as low air pressure can also have an impact. That's because underinflated tires are being forced to operate under less-than-optimal conditions. When this happens, rolling resistance typically increases, potentially leading to lower fuel efficiency. The situation could get worse if your front end is out of line, as it also increases resistance and causes the engine to work harder than it normally would.
Sometimes, issues under the hood can play a role in your car's MPG. Dirty oxygen sensors, worn spark plugs, and worn piston rings can all affect your car's gas mileage. The fuel system itself may also need attention to ensure that the filter and injectors are clean and in good working condition. By performing routine maintenance on your vehicle and addressing any problems as they arise, you can help ensure that your gas mileage continues to remain consistent and doesn't dip over time.