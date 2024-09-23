What Is An Engine Break-In Period And How Long Do You Need To Do It?

Any gas or diesel car's break-in period mainly involves ensuring the piston rings settle correctly with the cylinder walls. If not, the engine might burn too much oil, diminishing the car's performance and fuel economy. This can lead to costly downtime filing warranty claims, and huge repair bills when the warranty expires.

Advertisement

If you push any new engine to its limits without breaking it in, its internal parts will succumb to premature wear, and its lifespan will be shorter. For instance, early wear on the cylinder walls can lead to compression loss, while worn camshaft lobes will affect the opening or closing of the valves.

In fact, adhering to your new car's service recommendations both before and after break-in is critical. In my case, I took the car for routine oil changes and inspections for the first 500, 1,000, and 1,500 miles. Newer cars nowadays have lengthier periods between servicing, but new engines still will benefit more from a break-in.

When driving a new car, take it easy with the gas pedal and avoid revving the engine unnecessarily. Some vehicles have automatic rev limiters that limit the engine speed until break-in is over. Meanwhile, help the engine reach its optimal operating temperature by avoiding shorter trips, or let the engine run for 15 minutes or more before turning it off after a cold start. Different cars have different engines, so reading the owner's manual will help you learn more about your vehicle's break-in period.

Advertisement