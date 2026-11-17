It's that time of year again, when retailers offer steep discounts on many of their products for Black Friday, and Northern Tool + Equipment is no exception. Getting its start in 1981, the Minnesota-based company began as a mail-order business, but opened its 120th store in 2021. In addition to stocking many popular products from brands like Stihl, the budget-friendly Northern Tool offers a small engine repair service too.

In an event the company calls "Black Friday All Month Long," you can find many of those must-have items marked down significantly. The following products are all discounted 30% or more, making them some of the best deals available from the retailer. There are also some eye-catching items on clearance; however, they aren't included, as this list includes Black Friday sale products only. Northern Tool has physical stores in 24 states. However, even if you don't reside near one, you can have these sale items sent to you, with one of them even including free shipping.