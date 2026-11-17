5 Of The Best Early Black Friday Deals At Northern Tool
It's that time of year again, when retailers offer steep discounts on many of their products for Black Friday, and Northern Tool + Equipment is no exception. Getting its start in 1981, the Minnesota-based company began as a mail-order business, but opened its 120th store in 2021. In addition to stocking many popular products from brands like Stihl, the budget-friendly Northern Tool offers a small engine repair service too.
In an event the company calls "Black Friday All Month Long," you can find many of those must-have items marked down significantly. The following products are all discounted 30% or more, making them some of the best deals available from the retailer. There are also some eye-catching items on clearance; however, they aren't included, as this list includes Black Friday sale products only. Northern Tool has physical stores in 24 states. However, even if you don't reside near one, you can have these sale items sent to you, with one of them even including free shipping.
The Strongway Industrial Hand Truck
A hand truck is a piece of equipment that's easy to forget about until you need one. While there might be less expensive options, this Strongway model is designed for heavy-duty use. With a 1,200-pound capacity and commercial-level build quality, this hand truck can easily handle heavy materials and large appliances. The retractable casters turn it into a four-wheeled transport option for additional support when moving large items like refrigerators. It also features a ratchet and strap for securing items, and some handy rear tracks for enhanced mobility on stairs.
Typically, the Strongway Industrial Hand Truck is listed for $319.99, but this month it can be had for $223.99, a 30% discount that saves interested shoppers $96. This item isn't available in stores, so it'll need to be shipped to you. Whether you're looking for something to add to the workplace or need an exceptionally capable option for home use, this industrial hand truck is worth a look at this price point.
The GearWrench Ratcheting Wrench Set, SAE and Metric
A project that involves fasteners like nuts and bolts can be time-consuming without the right tools. Things can also get tricky when those fasteners are located in tough-to-reach areas, like those frequently found in automotive applications. The GearWrench Ratcheting Wrench Set is being offered at $99.99, a steep discount of 33.3% for a limited time at Northern Tool. Regularly, this comprehensive set, which features 32 pieces, including an assortment of stubby wrenches, sells for $149.99.
With a wide assortment of wrench sizes crafted from chrome vanadium (a form of steel), you'll be ready to tackle a number of projects. The 5-degree ratchet swing arc and stubby wrenches help when space is limited, saving time and effort. While stubby wrenches may look odd, some automotive enthusiasts are singing their praises, describing situations where a typical wrench would've required disassembling other components just to reach the area needing work. The packaging can also continue to be used as a handy rack for organizing and storing the tools.
The Powerhorse Gas Hot Water Pressure Washer with Propane Burner
You've heard about pressure washers before, but what about a unit that not only offers a powerful water jet but also heats the water up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit? The Powerhorse Gas Hot Water Pressure Washer includes both a 212cc engine and a propane-driven burner to deliver hot water at up to 3,600 PSI. For large, stubborn jobs that involve excessive dirt, grime, and oil, hot water can be a more effective choice than cold. It even provides some advantages in terms of sanitation. The unit comes with four quick-connect nozzles, pneumatic tires, and a 30-foot braided hose.
Hot water units are often much more expensive than cold pressure washers, and the Powerhorse Gas Hot Water Pressure Washer with Propane Burner doesn't break that trend, with a retail price of $1,499.99. However, this month you can get a total of $500 off with a 33.3% discount, paying $999.99. For those wanting to invest in a unit like this, the sale price is certainly more wallet-friendly than some alternatives. However, when looking at whether a hot water pressure washer is worth it, there are some drawbacks to consider.
The DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit
A quality tool combo kit can be a useful addition to nearly anyone's collection. The DeWalt brand has a few series of cordless tools, with some differences between the DeWalt 20V Max and 20V Max XR. This 20V Max combo kit features a pair of frequently used power tools: a 1/2-inch drill and 1/4-inch impact driver. The drill can handle most fasteners, but for especially stubborn applications, the impact driver can get the job done with its compact size and one-handed hex chuck setup.
In addition to the tools, the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit includes two 20V Max batteries, a charger, and a handy DeWalt-branded carrying bag. Typically, Northern Tool offers this kit for $239, but the Black Friday sale has dropped the price to $149, a nearly 38% discount, saving shoppers $90. While this product isn't available in stores, it does include free shipping (lower 48 states). Whether you've been looking for some new tools or some good gift options, this kit might be the answer.
The Milwaukee M12 REDLITHIUM XC4.0 Batteries (2-pack)
When it comes to highly regarded tool brands, Milwaukee is among the industry leaders. Take its M12 series, for example, which features a collection of more than 150 tools that can all utilize the potent RedLithium batteries. The Milwaukee RedLithium batteries on sale right now at Northern Tool are usually $149 for a pair. However, with Black Friday approaching, you can get two M12 REDLITHIUM XC4.0 Batteries for only $79, a 47% discount and $70 savings.
The design makes these cordless tool batteries attractive, allowing many of the Milwaukee tools to sit upright. They include a management system (REDLINK), which controls thermals, optimizes performance, and protects from overloading. These batteries can recharge in as little as an hour in some cases. For those who have already bought into the Milwaukee M12 ecosystem and need some extra batteries, this is likely a no-brainer.