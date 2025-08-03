How Does Northern Tool's Small Engine Repair Service Work?

Any given garage or workshop can house a multitude of different small, diesel engine-powered implements, such as log splitters. The annoying thing about these many small engines is that, much like the engine in your car, they're all vulnerable to a multitude of random problems. Unlike a car engine, though, you can't bring all of these tools to the same automotive garage to have them serviced, as they may have different designs and builds that an automotive specialist might not be familiar with.

Fortunately, there's another option: your local Northern Tool + Equipment, which now also owns Jacks Small Engines after a buyout in 2021. Northern Tool has a specific service for diagnosing and repairing various types of small engines. The company's workers are certified to work on a variety of different small engine brands. For a fee and a few days of work, they can get your small engine back in running shape. All you need to do is deliver the engine to start the repair process.