How Does Northern Tool's Small Engine Repair Service Work?
Any given garage or workshop can house a multitude of different small, diesel engine-powered implements, such as log splitters. The annoying thing about these many small engines is that, much like the engine in your car, they're all vulnerable to a multitude of random problems. Unlike a car engine, though, you can't bring all of these tools to the same automotive garage to have them serviced, as they may have different designs and builds that an automotive specialist might not be familiar with.
Fortunately, there's another option: your local Northern Tool + Equipment, which now also owns Jacks Small Engines after a buyout in 2021. Northern Tool has a specific service for diagnosing and repairing various types of small engines. The company's workers are certified to work on a variety of different small engine brands. For a fee and a few days of work, they can get your small engine back in running shape. All you need to do is deliver the engine to start the repair process.
Northern Tool can diagnose and repair various small engines for a fee
Getting a small engine serviced at Northern Tool requires relatively little from you; the majority of the process is just waiting. To get service, just bring whatever small engine you're looking to get repaired to your local Northern Tool location. A technician will look the engine over to determine the problem and give you a call back within one to two days with a diagnosis and an estimated cost. If you agree to the charges, they'll get started on the repairs. A typical small engine repair job should be completed within 10 business days, after which you'll be called again to come pick it up. Northern Tool's repairs come with a 30-day service guarantee, so if the engine breaks down again in that timeframe, a technician can look it over again at no additional charge.
You can bring just about any kind of small engine to a Northern Tool to take advantage of this service, including (but not limited to) auger engines, chipper engines, go-kart engines, air compressor engines, lawn mower engines, generator engines, and more. Northern Tool can handle issues such as the engine not turning on, a stuck starter rope, carburetor problems, idling, and oil leaks. Northern Tool also offers services if your small engine is fine, but could do with a little punch-up, like cleaning, tune-ups, and winterizing tools like lawn mowers.