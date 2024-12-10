How To Winterize Your John Deere Lawn Mower (And Why You Should)

The arrival of the winter season can mean a lot of things. The holidays, frantic online and in-person shopping for said holidays, and plenty of snowfall and ice formation. With all of this is the changing of the guard, from the summer outdoor tools to the winter ones, with shovels and snowblowers taking over for rakes and lawn mowers. Thus, in the process of getting out your seasonal arsenal, which could include practical tools like those from Ryobi to keep you prepared for winter weather, you have to put away those that won't see much use until the warmer months.

Storing away some tools during the winter isn't much of a hassle. Simple hand tools can just be tucked in a drawer or hung up on a rack without issue. However, once one gets into mechanical tools, proper preparation and storage become essential. For instance, if you have a John Deere mower, you want to make sure it's well-prepared for the low temperatures ahead.

This is where the winterization process comes in. In a few steps, you can prevent a litany of issues like fuel gelling, dirt and debris clogging up the internals, and internal oil corrosion that can cause headaches in the summertime and shorten the lifespan of your mower overall. To get the most out of your John Deere mower, here's what you can do to keep it in the best shape possible as it waits out the winter.

