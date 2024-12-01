Snow Blower Vs. Snow Blade: Which John Deere Mower Attachment Is Better For Your Needs?

If you're not familiar with the concept of a snow blade, that's probably because you know them by their more common moniker: snow plows. Technically, a snow plow is a tool or vehicle designed specifically for plowing snow, while a snow blade is a physical implement used by a plow (or a mower, in this case) for pushing. It's not uncommon to use the terms interchangeably, though.

A snow blade is mounted to the front of your John Deere mower, creating a firm, curved wall that can forcefully shove snow and debris out of the way. It's simple and low-tech — if there's a lot of loose snow piled up in your driveway, just equip the snow blade and shove it out into the street or off to the side.

However, there are two major considerations you should consider before using a snow blade. First, there needs to be a place nearby where you can push the snow. If you can't move it far enough, it's probably just going to end up back on your driveway. Secondly, and more importantly, snow blades can't handle large quantities of densely packed snow, at least not without a suitably powerful vehicle behind it. If you try to shove more snow than your mower can realistically handle, you might end up straining and damaging your motor.

