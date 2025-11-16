Is A Hot Water Pressure Washer Worth It? Here's What Owners Say

Browse the range of many major pressure washer brands, and you'll find they offer both hot and cold pressure washers. Hot water pressure washers can be significantly more expensive, but they offer a number of benefits. Heated water can clean a surface more effectively than cold water, particularly when that surface is covered in a thick layer of oil or grease. This makes hot water pressure washers especially useful for cleaning automotive parts like engines, or in kitchens, where surfaces need frequent grease removal. In the latter case, hot water pressure washers also have the added benefit of helping to reduce bacteria and viruses, which in turn cuts down on the amount of detergent that needs to be used.

Whether or not a hot water pressure washer is worth it mainly comes down to what you're planning on using it for. One owner on Reddit commented that they "use [their] hot water units for restaurants and retail locations," adding that, "It does help on regular sidewalk and driveway cleaning as well." Another owner claimed they've "been using hot water on all commercial cleaning jobs for 12+ years," while a different owner said that hot water pressure washers are "great if [you're] doing interior kitchen work."

All these owners used their hot water pressure washers in a professional capacity. If you're just looking to use your pressure washer around the house, they're less likely to be worth the additional cost.