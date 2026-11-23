What Does A Blue Flag With A White Square Mean In Boating?
Long before most of us are allowed to get behind the wheel of a car, we have developed a basic understanding of the rules of the road. Traffic lights, road signs, and right-of-way rules are things we're frequently exposed to. Boating, however, is a different story. Unless you've spent a lot of time on the water, signals used between vessels aren't always clear. For instance, you may need to know what it means when a boat honks its horn twice, or what an orange buoy means in boating. Flags are another commonly used method of communication that can seem mysterious, including the blue flag with a white square in the center. This is known as "Papa" under the International Code of Signals. When this flag is displayed alone, it means that the vessel is about to set sail.
However, aside from signaling to everyone on shore that it's time to get on board or miss the boat, it's a way for fishing vessels that are out at sea to signal that their fishing gear is caught on an obstacle. The flag is also representative of the letter "P" in the International Code of Signals alphabet flags.
The Papa flag has achieved fame outside of boating circles, under the guise of its Blue Peter nickname. In 1958, this inspired the BBC to name a new children's show after the flag. It was called "Blue Peter" because the BBC wanted the show to be a voyage of discovery for children. Although the show's scheduling changed in 2025, it still airs and is the world's longest-running children's TV show. Not an achievement many boating flags can boast of.
The importance of the Blue Peter flag
It's easy, in an age of mass electronic communication and reliable timepieces, to forget that not so long ago, such options simply didn't exist. In those days, crew members, passengers, suppliers, and visitors could all be scattered around the harbor when they needed to be on the ship. Or maybe they were on board when they shouldn't be and at risk of taking an impromptu cruise across the globe.
This was the problem that the Blue Peter offered a simple solution to. By hoisting the flag, the ship signaled that departure was imminent and anyone not wanting to miss the ship had better board. The importance of this flag is highlighted by the fact that its use predates the 1855 formalization of the International Code of Signals. The British Royal Navy had used a variation of the flag since the 1740s, with the original design featuring a blue background with six white spheres rather than the now-familiar single white square. By the end of the next decade, the flag had taken on its current form of a white square bordered by blue.
While modern ships have radios, satellite communications, and countless other ways to stay in touch, the Blue Peter was, for centuries, the main method of signaling a boat's departure. And while having a TV program named after it is pretty cool, the U.S. Navy can also claim to fly some other pretty cool flags.