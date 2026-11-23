Long before most of us are allowed to get behind the wheel of a car, we have developed a basic understanding of the rules of the road. Traffic lights, road signs, and right-of-way rules are things we're frequently exposed to. Boating, however, is a different story. Unless you've spent a lot of time on the water, signals used between vessels aren't always clear. For instance, you may need to know what it means when a boat honks its horn twice, or what an orange buoy means in boating. Flags are another commonly used method of communication that can seem mysterious, including the blue flag with a white square in the center. This is known as "Papa" under the International Code of Signals. When this flag is displayed alone, it means that the vessel is about to set sail.

However, aside from signaling to everyone on shore that it's time to get on board or miss the boat, it's a way for fishing vessels that are out at sea to signal that their fishing gear is caught on an obstacle. The flag is also representative of the letter "P" in the International Code of Signals alphabet flags.

The Papa flag has achieved fame outside of boating circles, under the guise of its Blue Peter nickname. In 1958, this inspired the BBC to name a new children's show after the flag. It was called "Blue Peter" because the BBC wanted the show to be a voyage of discovery for children. Although the show's scheduling changed in 2025, it still airs and is the world's longest-running children's TV show. Not an achievement many boating flags can boast of.