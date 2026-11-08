What Does It Mean When A Boat Honks Its Horn Twice?

As far as pastimes go, boating ranks among the more expensive hobbies you can choose. It is also one of the more complicated hobbies out there, as there are plenty of rules and regulations you need to know before you hit the water for the first time.

That includes knowing the sometimes intricate ins and outs of the multi-color buoy system, not to mention the handling of the boat itself. On top of that, there are any number of potentially life-saving horn signals that might pass from one boat to another. Yes, most larger boats are equipped with horns that can be used to get the attention of other vessels in the water. When it comes to boats, however, different honks can be used to convey vital information, including a boat's intent to change course.

That is precisely what it means when an approaching vessel offers two honks from its horn. More specifically, when an approaching boat signals two short honks, it signals the vessel's intent to turn to port. For those who are not well-versed in the ways of the water, that means it will turn to the left. If you hear that signal from an approaching vessel, you are expected to take the exact same measure and turn your own vessel to port as well. It should go without saying, but failure to take the correct course of action could easily result in a dangerous collision on the water.