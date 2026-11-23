In addition to taking it slow when you mulch, you should also keep the throttle going as fast as possible. It might sound counter-intuitive, but going full throttle helps the blades maintain the speed they need to cut through the grass and the leaves. Go slow enough to avoid clogging up the cutting chamber, but maintain proper blade speed to actually chop up the material in the first place.

Again, it all has to do with how a mulching blade works. The mulching deck keeps grass clippings circulating near the blades so they can be cut again and again until they're shredded into tiny pieces. When the mower moves too quickly, that newly cut grass enters the chamber faster than the blades can process it. All that excess material can build up underneath the deck, which gives you clumps of leaves instead of the finely chopped pieces you need for a proper mulch.

If you're going slow, keeping the throttle fast, and still experiencing blockages, try changing the height of the mower deck to take less in. And remember to avoid mulching wet grass, as it's harder, messier, and can lead to metal rusting.