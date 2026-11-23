Should Your Mowing Speed Be Faster Or Slower When Mulching?
A yard covered in leaves and a homeowner who hates raking are a match made in heaven for a mulching mower. If you'd rather not gather them all up, bag them, and haul those bags to the curb, you can always just mulch them up and leave them in the grass to add nutrients to the soil. Just be aware that mulching is not the same as mowing, as the former requires a different approach than simply zipping around the yard with the mower and calling it a day. Instead, you have to move nice and slow.
Think about it in relation to how a mulching mower works: Rather than ejecting or bagging the clippings, a mulching mower chops the grass (or the leaves) into much smaller pieces before scattering them across the lawn. The slower you go, the more time the blades have to work through the material. Moving too quickly can completely undermine your results.
Other tips for successful mulching
In addition to taking it slow when you mulch, you should also keep the throttle going as fast as possible. It might sound counter-intuitive, but going full throttle helps the blades maintain the speed they need to cut through the grass and the leaves. Go slow enough to avoid clogging up the cutting chamber, but maintain proper blade speed to actually chop up the material in the first place.
Again, it all has to do with how a mulching blade works. The mulching deck keeps grass clippings circulating near the blades so they can be cut again and again until they're shredded into tiny pieces. When the mower moves too quickly, that newly cut grass enters the chamber faster than the blades can process it. All that excess material can build up underneath the deck, which gives you clumps of leaves instead of the finely chopped pieces you need for a proper mulch.
If you're going slow, keeping the throttle fast, and still experiencing blockages, try changing the height of the mower deck to take less in. And remember to avoid mulching wet grass, as it's harder, messier, and can lead to metal rusting.