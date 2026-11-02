Should Your Mower Bag Be On Or Off When Mulching Leaves In The Fall?

With fall weather settling in, many are enjoying the natural tapestry of leaves changing colors. Those leaves will eventually end up in your lawn, of course, and you'll then need to consider how best to remove that leafy blanket before it smothers your grass. Along with rakes and blowers, your lawn mower can prove valuable in that battle, as many are designed to function as a mulching agent for grass and leaves. Others are even designed specifically for that purpose. But many mowers also come with a bag attachment, begging the question of whether to mulch with or without the bag attached. That is, ultimately, a personal preference, and each method provides certain benefits.

Mulching without a bag, for example, may aid in the overall health of your lawn, as broken down leaves serve as a sort of natural fertilizer. The method tends to work best if you mow only when the leaves are drier, as they cut finer and settle more easily in the grass than wet leaves, which can clump and potentially kill healthy grass underneath.

It's recommended that you mow in mulching mode about once a week during peak leaf fall, as such frequency should prevent the excessive buildup of leaves and thus ensure you are breaking them down fine enough to settle in between blades of grass as desired. When that happens, they should be able to deliver essential nutrients like carbon, phosphorus, and nitrogen to your lawn.