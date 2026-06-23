What Height Should A Mower Deck Be For Mulching Leaves?

If you don't want to rake the yard this fall, you do have some other options to take care of it. Mulching leaves can be an excellent eco-friendly route, offering some nutrients from the original tree and natural protection against soil erosion, along with other benefits. If you want to do it, though, you need to know the best height to set your mower deck to before mulching.

According to the Town of Clifton Park Tree Committee, a setting of about 3 inches high is a good fit for mulching leaves. A relatively high setting is recommended, at around this level, because your aim is to mulch the leaves quite small without churning up your grass in the process.

There isn't a specific setting to use for this purpose, because it will depend on the amount of leaves, the type of mower you're using, and other factors. As a general rule, though, 6 inches' worth is about the limit of leaves you should typically be working on at a time. Let's take a closer look at some of the crucial things to bear in mind while mulching, as there are some pros and cons of the process that you should be aware of.