Getting Michelin tires from Costco can be easier than from a local tire shop, depending on your location and situation. After all, if you're already planning a shopping trip and can get a service appointment scheduled on the same day, why not do so? This might also be the perfect time to do it, as Costco can save you some money with its fall Michelin tire sale happening right now.

From November 16 through November 30, you can save a total of $80 on any set of four new Michelin light truck or passenger tires. That includes a model that some drivers are choosing as their favorite Michelin tire. The $80 comes right off the top of the purchase price, and the installation is included in the price. Only participating Costco locations have this special offer, so be sure you check your local store before shopping.

Your local Costco might not have the exact Michelin model you want, so you'll want to verify availability first. You can only use the sale three times per household, so if you have a fourth vehicle, you're out of luck. Costco accepts online orders but warns supplies are limited. So, if you wait too long, you may not be able to get the Michelin tires you're looking for.