Costco's Michelin Tire Sale Is Back For Fall 2026
Getting Michelin tires from Costco can be easier than from a local tire shop, depending on your location and situation. After all, if you're already planning a shopping trip and can get a service appointment scheduled on the same day, why not do so? This might also be the perfect time to do it, as Costco can save you some money with its fall Michelin tire sale happening right now.
From November 16 through November 30, you can save a total of $80 on any set of four new Michelin light truck or passenger tires. That includes a model that some drivers are choosing as their favorite Michelin tire. The $80 comes right off the top of the purchase price, and the installation is included in the price. Only participating Costco locations have this special offer, so be sure you check your local store before shopping.
Your local Costco might not have the exact Michelin model you want, so you'll want to verify availability first. You can only use the sale three times per household, so if you have a fourth vehicle, you're out of luck. Costco accepts online orders but warns supplies are limited. So, if you wait too long, you may not be able to get the Michelin tires you're looking for.
What you should know about Costco's Michelin tire sale
Costco's Michelin sale includes seasonal tires, which means it might be a good time to consider getting a set for winter. Of course, since installation is included in the price, you'll need to be ready to switch over from your current tires now. But before you do, be sure to keep in mind the best time to actually change over, as that does matter for these specialty tires.
Costco's everyday tire prices could potentially be lower than what you would get from a dealer, which means the money you're saving with the Michelin sale might put even more cash back into your pocket. This could make a real difference depending on your budget, as Michelin did raise prices during the second quarter of 2026. This was in response to the rise in costs of raw materials, and while it did prove effective for the company, the consumer could be negatively impacted in the end.
The $80 instant savings you'll get at Costco is Michelin's baseline discount, as set by the tiremaker. You may be able to find Michelin tires with bigger discounts at other retailers during the November event because those sellers are adding their own holiday discounts on top. In terms of when you can expect to see another Michelin event like this one, you may be waiting until the spring of 2027, as the company typically offers its discount as a seasonal promotion.