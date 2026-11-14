Should You Switch To Winter Tires In The Fall Or Wait Until It Gets Colder?

In a perfect world, you could just use winter tires in non-winter weather and save both money and hassle. But the world doesn't work that way. Winter tires are designed for the best possible grip and flexibility on snow-covered roads in temperatures of 45 degrees Fahrenheit and below. Since fall can get quite chilly, the question is whether it's reasonable to simply slap on the winter tires then and forget about proper timing.

Technically, you could, but once you consider the consequences, you'll probably abandon the idea. Due to the design of winter tires, cruising with them on warmer roads isn't optimal and will lead to faster wear, which directly impacts your wallet. Winter tires may also struggle on dry and wet roads, and in addition to having a negative impact on both the car's maneuverability and its braking response, they will hurt your fuel economy.

To be on the safe side, stick to the 7-7 rule for tires, which suggests switching to winter tires when the temperature drops under 45 degrees Fahrenheit (or 7 degrees Celsius) for seven consecutive days. Of course, local weather will play a role here. Some northern areas may see the first frost as early as mid-September, while in warmer coastal areas, it may not arrive until early November or later. Either way, the 7-7 rule will help keep you safe on the road and help you save money.