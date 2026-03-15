What Is The 7-7 Rule For Tires?

Staying safe in the winter months means being prepared for icy conditions, as winter weather sees a spike in vehicle pileups. It's also about using the right kind of tires, which is where the 7-7 rule comes into play. This rule says that when the outside temperature drops below 7 degrees Celsius, or 45 degrees Fahrenheit, for 7 consecutive days, you should change your everyday tires to a winter model.

Extended cold snaps are a problem for regular seasonal tires because of how they're designed. The rubber these tires contain becomes harder and less flexible in colder weather. When this happens, your tires' ability to actually grip the road is reduced, which can become very dangerous in snow and ice. In contrast, winter tires are built with rubber that stays softer in cold temperatures, as well as deeper tread, which gives you better traction, and improved stopping ability. This means you have more control, which can ultimately keep you safer.

What makes winter tires ideal in cold temperatures can have the opposite effect in non-winter weather. This means that once the cold months have ended, you should switch back. If not, the tread on your winter tires will begin to wear down as the heat impacts the softer rubber. So, even with deep tread, your tires' ability to properly grip the road can be impacted. If you'd rather not worry about the 7‑7 rule, you could use all-weather or all-terrain tires that work year-round instead.