As I write this I'm watching my 3D printer toil away making a battery cover for an old Xbox 360 controller. While I'm a big fan of 3D printing, I'm not one to create large elaborate projects on a massive printer. I stay budget-minded, and with there being a number of budget friendly 3D printers on the market, 3D printing has become for affordable than ever.

But one associated cost with any 3D printer, comes in the form of the filament. While the community constantly argues over what the best type of 3D printer filament to use is, I'm sitting here listening to gardeners working throughout my neighborhood. That's when an idea pops into my head.

I've had numerous occasions where I have run out of filament. Rather than wait days for a shipment, I know I have a few weed eater spools in my garage. As I have found out trying it myself, with a little tweaking and understanding of materials, you actually can use weed eater trimmer line as filament in your 3D printer. Here's how.