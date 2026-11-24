Can You Use Weed Eater Line As 3D Printing Filament?
As I write this I'm watching my 3D printer toil away making a battery cover for an old Xbox 360 controller. While I'm a big fan of 3D printing, I'm not one to create large elaborate projects on a massive printer. I stay budget-minded, and with there being a number of budget friendly 3D printers on the market, 3D printing has become for affordable than ever.
But one associated cost with any 3D printer, comes in the form of the filament. While the community constantly argues over what the best type of 3D printer filament to use is, I'm sitting here listening to gardeners working throughout my neighborhood. That's when an idea pops into my head.
I've had numerous occasions where I have run out of filament. Rather than wait days for a shipment, I know I have a few weed eater spools in my garage. As I have found out trying it myself, with a little tweaking and understanding of materials, you actually can use weed eater trimmer line as filament in your 3D printer. Here's how.
Yes, with the proper settings
There are lots of great weed eaters, and they generally all use the same nylon trimmer line. These nylon rolls are cheap, come in lots of colors, and are easy to obtain. But in order to use trimmer line, you'll first need to spool it somehow as the spool helps you avoid tangles during printing. For this, you can use an old empty spool of 3D printer filament (or print one for yourself).
You should also be aware of the maximum size of filament that your 3D printer can support, as not all trimmer line is the same diameter or shape. Trimmer line is often smaller than printing filament, and comes in odd patterns designed to help your weed eater better cut grass.
Because of this, you'll most likely need to increase the feed rate of your 3D printer to compensate for the smaller size. Also be aware that your printer's filament feed rollers may slip when dealing with a smaller diameter nylon line, causing an uneven flow rate through the extruder if not adjusted. These are all settings that will require experimentation depending on your printer.
The more you know
You'll also want to adjust your printers various heat settings depending on the trimmer line and diameter used. This will require a bit of trial and error to dial in the best settings. In my case, I generally set my nozzle to 260 degrees, my bed to 70 degrees, and locked in a print speed of 80mm/sec. Proper ventilation is also a must, as melting nylon can emit caprolactam vapor, which is a carcinogenic substance that can irritate the eyes and affect the respiratory system.
Moisture will also be an issue as all nylon is hygroscopic. For best results you'll want to dry out your trimmer line before printing. This can be done if you have a dedicated dryer for your filament, or if you have an old food dehydrator laying around like I do. You can even use your oven in a pinch.
Storage is also another concern. Normal filament is fine to leave out, but nylon will soak up moisture, even after being dried. A good way to mitigate this would be to place your dried line in an airtight storage bin with a few silica gel packages tossed inside.