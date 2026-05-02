Is There A 'Best' 3D Printer Filament To Use? Here's What You Need To Know

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The sheer impossibility of recommending a single "best" 3D printing filament can best be explained by this thought experiment. Imagine using only one material to manufacture every single component of a car. For starters, a rubber windshield would be hard to see through. But then glass tires would also necessitate that all roads be repaved with... erm... soft memory foam.

There's a good reason why an obscene amount of money is spent on materials science research worldwide. Making the right material choices is a huge part of designing a well-engineered product, which, in turn, involves striking a delicate balance among mutually exclusive parameters such as price, performance, durability, and environmental impact.

Not surprisingly, being effective at 3D printing is also governed by the same principles. That is, the ability to choose the right material for the right use case. Unless, of course, printing cosmetic trinkets from Thingiverse is all you plan on doing with your 3D printer. In that case, PLA is the one true forever filament for you, as explained in our PLA guide.

But given enough time and 3D printing experience, you will eventually develop the itch to print something functional. Like a bookshelf or a custom monitor mount, which will end up in pieces on the floor unless you print it in an engineering material like ABS or ASA.

And that's why it's a good idea to bring some method to this one-material madness and explore filaments (yes, plural) exhibiting properties suitable for broad applications based on practical considerations like the type of printer you own and common use cases.