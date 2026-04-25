How Long Can A 3D-Printed Cylinder Head Last On A Running Engine?

3D printing, though still somewhat of a niche hobby, is growing in popularity. Much of that is thanks to its adoption in various industries. That includes the automotive world, as there are 3D-printed car accessories that are actually useful. But printing car parts, like a 3D-printed cylinder head, is a more complex process.

A 3D-printed metal cylinder head doesn't have a set lifespan because it technically can't. That's because it can fail the same way a factory head can: through continuous heating and cooling over time. That's regardless of whether the cylinder head was 3D printed or built using conventional means.

So essentially, a cylinder head's life really comes down to how many times it can handle the stress of heating up and cooling down before it cracks. That lifespan depends more on how often the engine goes through these heat cycles rather than how many miles you drive. Either way, the exact lifespan is tough to predict.

This is also known as Thermo-mechanical fatigue (TMF). TMF describes a failure mechanism in which a 3D-printed cylinder head, or any cylinder head for that matter, can sustain damage from repeated heating and cooling over time. So regardless of how the head is manufactured, the material still expands and contracts with heat. Because of this thermal cycling under load, the head can still experience TMF.