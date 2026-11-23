If you come across an old computer or have a legacy desktop PC lying around in your garage, take a look at the back panel when you have the chance. There, you might spot two interesting purple and green ports. Look at them closely, and you may see a tiny keyboard logo next to the purple port, and a similar mouse icon next to the green one. Before the advent of USB and Bluetooth mice and keyboards, these ports — which are known as PS/2 ports — were widely used to connect these important peripherals to the computer. Today, the very concept of having dedicated ports for the keyboard and mouse may sound strange. However, a large part of the millennial crowd grew up using these PS/2 mice and keyboards.

The PS/2 standard first appeared on the IBM Personal System/2, a desktop PC series launched by IBM in 1987. Because this connector was compact and more user-friendly compared to the mouse and keyboard ports in use back then, and because IBM PCs were quite popular, PS/2 gradually became the de facto standard for connecting mice and keyboards. This remained the case through most of the '90s, until the mid-2000s, after which the rise of the USB standard resulted in the PS/2 port being gradually sidelined.

Today, the PS/2 port is widely thought to be a relic of the past. However, the connectivity standard isn't completely dead, thanks to a handful of enthusiast motherboards and computer systems still using it for very specific use cases.