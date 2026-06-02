5 Everyday Tech Items You Might Not Realize Came From The 1960s

Every decade in modern history has had that one invention that defines the era. So much so, in fact, it can be pretty surprising to learn that an iconic piece of tech actually pre-dates the time period people associate it with. Daily life in the 21st century is full of great examples. You wouldn't believe how many of the technologies people use on the daily go back decades earlier than when they got popular.

The 1960s are one of the most important periods like this. Throughout the decade, researchers, developers, engineers, and inventors introduced ideas that would later go on to define the '70s, '80s, '90s, and beyond. We brought together five of the best examples here. Each of these '60s creations would go on to play a foundational role in communication, computing, entertainment, or retail. And every single one is still in use today. In fact, you might just encounter all five on a daily basis.