Why Your Convertible's Roof Might Be Leaking (And How To Fix It)
While convertibles may not be a practical choice, there's just nothing quite like cruising along on a sunny day with the roof down and the wind in your hair. Maybe that's why there are several brands that continue to make them. When rain disrupts your drive, however, the mood can be completely ruined by a wayward drip. If your convertible roof is leaking, don't panic just yet — there are a few simple steps you can take before heading to the mechanic.
Almost all convertibles are two-door cars that have two types of convertible tops: hard and soft. Soft tops are made from fabric and retract, typically into a compartment specifically designated for the roof. They can be made of canvas, vinyl, or other sturdy fabrics, with an inner lining of materials such as leather or Alcantara. You typically do not have to detach a soft top and store it separately. Hardtops, on the other hand, can be retractable or detachable. These rigid panels are usually made of steel, aluminum, or composite materials and are stowed inside the car either manually or electronically. Sometimes, they are detached and stored elsewhere.
How you diagnose a leaky convertible roof depends entirely on what type it is. It may be easier to spot the problem on a soft top. Look for any rips, tears, cracks, or holes in the fabric. Check the seams for splits, and keep your eyes open for tiny pinholes. Even minor damage could lead to water leaks. A hardtop may require scrutiny of the panels, drains, and seals. Some repair work can be done in your own driveway, but an expert may be required for other fixes.
Common problems with convertible tops and some fixes
As the cost of repair bills keeps going up, it's become more difficult to maintain these luxury rides. Even if you don't have much DIY experience in the automotive field, you may be able to repair small tears in your convertible's soft top using a patch kit. These kits are available from Amazon, other online retailers, and stores like Advance Auto Parts or AutoZone. You can also check with your vehicle's original manufacturer. Follow the instructions closely and be sure to allow curing time before you open the roof. If a seam has ripped, look for a waterproof seam sealant.
Both soft- and hardtop convertible roofs also have drainage systems and seals or weatherstripping. If the drain network is easy to identify, inspect it closely for problems. You can open the roof, exposing the system, and add a little bit of water to observe where the liquid runs. Additionally, rubber seals and weatherstripping can dry out and crack, leading to leaks. Keeping these lubricated will extend their life, so check your owner's manual to see what kind of lubricant the automaker recommends.
Finally, hardtop panels can shake loose and shift over time, disrupting seals or leaving a small gap that may allow water into the car. This could be a tough problem to diagnose, but if none of your other troubleshooting fixes a persistent leak, it may be time to have an expert take a look. You should also take your vehicle in for maintenance if the top isn't closing or latching properly.