Why Convertibles Are Almost Always Two-Door Cars

Though there aren't nearly as many open-top convertibles on today's market as there have been in the past, cars with retractable roofs still have a lot of loyal fans, particularly in areas with nicer climates. Even among these open-top cars, you'll find everything from small lightweight sports cars like the Mazda MX-5, to the more luxury-oriented offerings like the Mercedes AMG CLE 53.

Looking at both current convertible offerings and those from the past, you'll find that the overwhelming majority of convertibles have just two doors. Is this just because two-door cars aesthetically make for better convertibles? Is there just no demand for four doors and an open roof? Or is there an engineering reason why four-door convertibles are so rare?

With most modern cars using unibody construction, there are indeed some significant engineering reasons why four-door cars don't make for good convertibles. Not only would this make the cars less structurally sound, but there's no place to attach a second set of doors if you wanted to. There are, however, some significant exceptions to this rule once you start talking about body-on-frame vehicles.

