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There are occasions when a pickup truck's rear bed or open cargo section is either removed (box delete), or a truck is purchased without a bed (cab chassis). Why? The owner may want to replace a damaged bed, do some DIY truck bed mods, or perhaps a different style bed is needed for certain projects. Pickups with specialized tasks may benefit from a flat, utility, or dump bed, among others great options. Of course, those interested in replacing the bed in a standard truck, or purchasing a cab chassis, might want to know the legality of driving it around prior to installing that new bed.

Generally, a pickup without a bed can legally be driven on U.S. roads, permitting there are certain components in place. For instance, the trucks brake and turn signal lights, reflectors, and reverse lamps are all required. This is per Federal Regulation § 571.108 Standard No. 108, which applies to all vehicles. In addition, while federal law stipulates rear license plate placement and lighting, every U.S. state has laws requiring a rear license plate.

In addition, certain states may enforce laws surrounding rear bumpers and mud flaps (splash guards). Missouri asserts under statute section 307.172 that any vehicle which originally featured a rear bumper, must have one equipped. In Texas, transportation code section 547.606 calls for mud flaps on dually pickups (among others), which must match total tire width to be deemed legal. However, you should check your local and state laws to verify any additional requirements.