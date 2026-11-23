Can You Legally Drive A Truck Without A Bed? It Depends
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There are occasions when a pickup truck's rear bed or open cargo section is either removed (box delete), or a truck is purchased without a bed (cab chassis). Why? The owner may want to replace a damaged bed, do some DIY truck bed mods, or perhaps a different style bed is needed for certain projects. Pickups with specialized tasks may benefit from a flat, utility, or dump bed, among others great options. Of course, those interested in replacing the bed in a standard truck, or purchasing a cab chassis, might want to know the legality of driving it around prior to installing that new bed.
Generally, a pickup without a bed can legally be driven on U.S. roads, permitting there are certain components in place. For instance, the trucks brake and turn signal lights, reflectors, and reverse lamps are all required. This is per Federal Regulation § 571.108 Standard No. 108, which applies to all vehicles. In addition, while federal law stipulates rear license plate placement and lighting, every U.S. state has laws requiring a rear license plate.
In addition, certain states may enforce laws surrounding rear bumpers and mud flaps (splash guards). Missouri asserts under statute section 307.172 that any vehicle which originally featured a rear bumper, must have one equipped. In Texas, transportation code section 547.606 calls for mud flaps on dually pickups (among others), which must match total tire width to be deemed legal. However, you should check your local and state laws to verify any additional requirements.
Additional challenges to driving a truck without a bed
In order to comply with the aforementioned laws, components like the rear lights, which were incorporated into the body of the bed, will need to be re-added via something like the 2PC Universal Truck/Trailer Tail Lights (currently available from Amazon for $27.99). In terms of magnetic options, one truck owner explained in a truck bed-removal post on GM Square Body to "Add a little duct tape..." with another echoing, "agree.... especially with the duct tape.... the magnets will not hold."
Something else to think about is how different the truck will handle without the bed attached. On it's own, the typical truck bed will add anywhere between 200 and 800 pounds, depending on factors like material composition, size, and build style. Without this weight on the back, the truck will behave differently on the road, especially if it's a rear-wheel drive, as it will have much less weight pressing down on the back tires.
Lastly, an insurance company may not cover drivers in the event of an accident, especially if they've failed to disclose this major alteration to a standard truck. Many policies from insurers provide protection for factory-installed components only; removing a key part of a pickup, such as the rear bed, may leave drivers responsible for covering the total cost of an incident. Of course, there are a variety of insurers out there that can provide different options, like Amica, which is considered by customers to be the best auto insurance company in 2026.