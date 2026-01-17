This Is Considered The Best Auto Insurance Company By Customer Satisfaction

Insurance companies aren't always fun to deal with, nor are insurance costs typically great on one's budget. At the same time, through all the frustration and financial strain, some insurance companies earn more goodwill than others from customers. Looking specifically at the automotive insurance arena, several names come up in discussions about the best of the best. However, at the start of 2026, Amica seems to be the current favorite among customers when it comes to overall satisfaction.

While sentiment could change in the coming months, Amica has repeatedly been named as a standout auto insurance company by customers and industry observers alike. U.S. News & World Report, which surveyed over 1,100 insurance users, found that it had the best customer service and offered more discounts than other providers, with the only real downside being that it's far from the cheapest car insurance company in 2025. Meanwhile, J.D. Power's study of customer satisfaction broke its results down by region, with Amica proving a favorite specifically in the New England area. The provider scored 735 out of 1,000, the best result in the country. The Zebra ranked Amica among the top three insurance companies in the United States, and Car and Driver specifically highlighted its excellent customer service and potential for discounts.

Of course, there's more to Amica's positive press than the accolades it has earned from prominent publications. All across the internet, customers have given the company their seal of approval, detailing why they've found it to be their ideal insurance provider.