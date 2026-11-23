Visiting the DMV is never a ton of fun, whether you've just moved states and need a license update or are registering a new vehicle. That said, it's worse when it comes with a hefty price tag and, the costs can vary widely by state. While you might expect California to hit your pocketbook hardest when it's time to replace your license, the worst offender is actually Pennsylvania.

If you lose your license in PA, you can expect a replacement to cost you $42.50. A dupe or replacement in California, by comparison, will only run you $37, meaning Pennsylvania's charging $5.50 more. Bear in mind that these are the prices specifically for a replacement; charges will differ if this is the first time you're getting a license or if you're renewing. Renewing a four-year license is actually cheaper than a replacement in PA, coming in at only $39.50.

There is one wrinkle where a replacement will cost you more in another state, however. Oregon will replace a standard ID for $30, but if you're replacing a REAL ID, the cost doubles to $60. In fact, you have to pay that additional $30 for any REAL ID, whether you're a first timer or are renewing or replacing an existing license. PA charges you the same $30 when you first get a REAL ID, but replacements cost a straight $42.50 whether your ID carries REAL ID privileges or not.