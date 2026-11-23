Not California: The Cost To Replace A Driver's License Is Highest In This US State
Visiting the DMV is never a ton of fun, whether you've just moved states and need a license update or are registering a new vehicle. That said, it's worse when it comes with a hefty price tag and, the costs can vary widely by state. While you might expect California to hit your pocketbook hardest when it's time to replace your license, the worst offender is actually Pennsylvania.
If you lose your license in PA, you can expect a replacement to cost you $42.50. A dupe or replacement in California, by comparison, will only run you $37, meaning Pennsylvania's charging $5.50 more. Bear in mind that these are the prices specifically for a replacement; charges will differ if this is the first time you're getting a license or if you're renewing. Renewing a four-year license is actually cheaper than a replacement in PA, coming in at only $39.50.
There is one wrinkle where a replacement will cost you more in another state, however. Oregon will replace a standard ID for $30, but if you're replacing a REAL ID, the cost doubles to $60. In fact, you have to pay that additional $30 for any REAL ID, whether you're a first timer or are renewing or replacing an existing license. PA charges you the same $30 when you first get a REAL ID, but replacements cost a straight $42.50 whether your ID carries REAL ID privileges or not.
How to replace a Pennsylvania driver's license
Like a lot of DMV and driving policies, such as how license points work, getting a replacement license in Pennsylvania involves a certain amount of bureaucracy. You're eligible for a replacement any time your card is lost, stolen, or damaged, or if you need to update it to reflect recent changes. The good news is that if the Pennsylvania DMV already has your photograph and signature on file, you don't have to go in person or deal with a paper application, you can file completely online.
If you are going the mail route, you'll need to fill out Form DL-80, also matter-of-factly called the Non-Commercial Driver's License Application to Change/Correct/Replace, and send it in with your payment by way of check or money order. You can also go in person to any Online Messenger Service or Driver License Center and you'll be issued a temp license good for 15 days while you're waiting for the actual replacement to come in the mail. Note that the process varies by state, including in the aforementioned California, which just rolled out a big new update at the end of 2025.