Here's How Long You Have To Get A New License After Moving States

The first step you should take when you know you're moving to a new state is to identify what government agency handles licensing in that state. It's often called the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), but some states use other names, like the Department of Driver Services in Georgia. The appropriate website should tell you what documents you'll need and how to apply for a new license, along with the number of days you legally have to acquire a new license once you've moved.

Next, you will typically have to bring your current driver's license from your old state, another document to verify your identity such as your Social Security card, proof of residence at your new address, and payment for any fees associated with getting your new license. This will differ depending on your new state's laws; for example, you may be required to undergo a vision screening and a road knowledge or driving test, though you can take a third-party driving test in some states instead of scheduling one with the DMV. These tests are offered by a state-certified driving school or training center, allowing you the opportunity to brush up on your parallel parking skills. Utah, Texas, and Pennsylvania are all good examples where third-party testing is permitted.

If your current license has expired or been suspended, the process will be different and likely harder. You may have to follow the guidelines for applying for a new license. Also, if you are issued a temporary ID, be sure to check that it will cover you if you plan to travel or if you're starting a new job. There are even a few states that may allow you to use a digital copy of your license. An example of this is the Illinois digital driver's license program, with the state joining others like New York, Maryland, Hawaii, and California in offering the service.