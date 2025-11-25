Digital Driver's Licenses Are Available In Illinois, But There's A Catch

The digital age continues to evolve, with AI, or artificial intelligence, the talk of the town and digital technology revolutionizing medicine, education, consumer sales, and more. We already carry our credit cards and concert tickets on our phones. Now, even our ID cards are going digital and are widely accepted, including by the TSA. Apple users have been able to add a license or other type of ID to the Apple Wallet since 2022, and Android owners can add theirs to their Google Wallet. Several states already offer digital driver's licenses, including California, Hawaii, Maryland, New York, and more. As of mid-November 2025, Illinois has joined the club.

The state's General Assembly approved the new law in 2024 that will allow state residents to carry IDs on their cellphones. At first, the option will only be available to iPhone and Apple Watch owners in their Apple Wallets, but the state plans to soon expand the service to Google and Samsung wallets, though it did not disclose exactly when this will happen. Called "the future of licensing and proof of identity" by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, digital licenses offer more than just convenience. They aren't as easily lost or stolen (as long as your phone is locked to others), can't be easily damaged, and don't offer as much information as your physical ID, allowing you to pick and choose what others see. Tech enthusiasts in Illinois shouldn't put their wallets away just yet, however — they will still be required to carry their physical ID cards.