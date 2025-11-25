Digital Driver's Licenses Are Available In Illinois, But There's A Catch
The digital age continues to evolve, with AI, or artificial intelligence, the talk of the town and digital technology revolutionizing medicine, education, consumer sales, and more. We already carry our credit cards and concert tickets on our phones. Now, even our ID cards are going digital and are widely accepted, including by the TSA. Apple users have been able to add a license or other type of ID to the Apple Wallet since 2022, and Android owners can add theirs to their Google Wallet. Several states already offer digital driver's licenses, including California, Hawaii, Maryland, New York, and more. As of mid-November 2025, Illinois has joined the club.
The state's General Assembly approved the new law in 2024 that will allow state residents to carry IDs on their cellphones. At first, the option will only be available to iPhone and Apple Watch owners in their Apple Wallets, but the state plans to soon expand the service to Google and Samsung wallets, though it did not disclose exactly when this will happen. Called "the future of licensing and proof of identity" by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, digital licenses offer more than just convenience. They aren't as easily lost or stolen (as long as your phone is locked to others), can't be easily damaged, and don't offer as much information as your physical ID, allowing you to pick and choose what others see. Tech enthusiasts in Illinois shouldn't put their wallets away just yet, however — they will still be required to carry their physical ID cards.
How digital ID works
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who announced the new digital driver's license initiative, said that the modernization makes sense, calling it "innovation that protects your privacy, saves time and makes your life easier." So why must users continue carrying physical IDs? Businesses and law enforcement are not required to accept digital IDs, and can still ask to see a physical card. This is partly because only some businesses will have the equipment needed to scan mobile IDs, though a mobile app was made available around the same time the initiative launched.
Still, users will be able to display their digital IDs when they'd rather not put all of their personal information on display, including those times when they need to verify their age. Unless the cardholder scans their face, the Apple Wallet will only display their first name and last initial, keeping other information like their address private. It's a simple process to add your ID to your Apple Wallet – start by tapping the "plus" button and then follow the prompts, which will include taking a photo of your ID. In Illinois, users will never be asked to hand over their phones. They can simply tap just like a credit card, and the information is transmitted.
If you want to give the tech a try, the National Cybersecurity Alliance recommends that you only use official apps or wallets and update those apps regularly, enable biometrics on your phone, and never send a screenshot of your digital ID to anyone.