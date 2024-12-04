Why You Should Never Give The Police Your Phone Without A Warrant

Assuming you don't hand your unlocked phone to police and they manage to come back with a warrant for it, or even if the phone is taken from you as part of an arrest, you can't be forced to unlock it using a password, PIN, or pattern. Because that information is stored in your mind, it is covered by the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which guarantees that no one can be forced to self-incriminate. However, when it comes to biometric security like fingerprints and face recognition such as Face ID on iPhones, police can force you to let them into your phone using those biometrics.

According to a 9th Circuit ruling that has serious implications, physically grabbing someone's thumb and forcing it onto the fingerprint sensor of their phone, or even holding them by the head to force access to a face scanner, is the same as forcing someone to be fingerprinted at a police station. Laws in your area may differ one way or the other, and this remains somewhat unsettled, but it's still best not to use biometric security if you want to keep your phone's data away from the long arm of the law.

You may feel you have nothing to hide, so who cares if a cop looks at your phone? But can you prove that the joke you made to your friend about drugs was really a joke? Anything can be used against you if the right context can be established, so it's best not to cross that bridge in the first place. It's always best to use your physical ID.

