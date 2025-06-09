What Is A Third Party Driving Test & Which U.S. States Offer It?

Most people assume their only option for a driving test is the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). That's why they end up stuck on long waitlists just to schedule an exam. But in many states, there's usually another option generally called third-party driving tests. These are official driving exams administered by private driving schools or training centers that have been authorized by the state.

Even though these driving schools or training centers aren't part of the DMV, they still have to follow the same rules, scoring criteria, and sometimes, the same route. If you pass the test, you'll get the exact same license you would from the DMV, DDS (Department of Driver Services), or DPS (Department of Public Safety), depending on the agency that oversees licensing where you live.

With limited staff and high demand, long wait times are unfortunately pretty common. States allow third-party testing to reduce the backlog at these offices. These third-party examiners help ease off some pressure by offering more flexible scheduling times and, in some cases, a familiar testing environment, which can be especially helpful for nervous first-time drivers.

Now, this has given some people the impression that it's much easier to pass through a third party. But states regulate and audit these programs regularly to ensure that the process is fair. Here's how third-party driving tests work, where they're available, how you can schedule one, and everything you need to know before you book your test.