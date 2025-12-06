CA Driver's Licenses Get A Big Update – Here's When You Should Upgrade

The Department of Motor Vehicles is often a source of frustration, but it's a necessary evil for most of us when we need to renew our driver's licenses. The first licenses were issued in 1903, when Massachusetts and Missouri enacted the first laws requiring them. The state of California followed ten years later, issuing licenses starting in 1913, but a test to get that now-coveted paperwork wasn't required until 1927. Now, for the first time in more than seven years, the Golden State has revamped the design of its state-issued driver's license, and it's not all about the design.

To help prevent counterfeiting, the state license now has a digital security signature on one of the two barcodes on the back. California is one of the first to adopt this deterrent. The state also removed the magnetic strip on the rear of the cards. The last time California made security changes to its licenses was 2010, and these strips are outdated and easily hacked.

In addition to the new security features, the design of the license now showcases the natural splendor of California. Replacing the old motif of sailboats and a prospector panning for gold are redwood trees, poppies, and the coastline. The state began issuing the new cards in October 2025, but California residents don't need to rush to the DMV — their current licenses are still valid.