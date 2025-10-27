California Is Throwing Out The Old Driver's License Design With New Anti-Counterfeit Elements
While false TikTok rumors swirl about ditching license requirements in 2026, America's largest state is getting a license redesign featuring next-generation security features. Announced by California's Department of Motor Vehicles on October 1, 2025, the change is part of the state's continuous efforts to update its licenses. California last revamped its ID cards in 2018, when it complied with federal regulations mandating that constituents obtain REAL IDs to board domestic flights and access federal buildings. According to a California DMV press release, the new ID cards will add advanced security measures to prevent counterfeits and protect residents' identities. For instance, the license will add a digital security signature to one of the two barcodes printed on its back and will remove the card's magnetic strip.
California's Department of Motor Vehicles began circulating the new cards on October 1, 2025. Those looking to upgrade are encouraged to apply via the DMV's website or in person at one of its several locations. Customers with questions may contact the department's service advisor. Despite the new design, the DMV's rates for the upgraded card remained the same: $45 for a driver's license and $39 for an identification card.
A more secure design
The addition of new security features will provide several benefits to California residents. For one thing, the new digital signature brings another layer of security to California's identity cards. Typically, digital signatures are mathematical algorithms that function as virtual fingerprints to authenticate a document, digital transaction, or message. In this context, ID cards use digital signatures to confirm the integrity and validity of the message when a license is scanned. Adding one to the new driver's license represents a major leap in California's ID security, creating a digital trail that reduces the likelihood of identity theft and fraud. As it stands, California is one of the first states in the union to sport this new feature. Removing the magnetic strip is another major advancement, as institutions are increasingly doing away with magnetic strips, as they are more prone to fraud than other advanced security features.
California has issued two major upgrades to its ID cards over the past decade and a half. The biggest change came in 2010, when the state added several high-tech security features to its license designs. Some of these advancements have since become common practice, such as hidden designs viewable only by ultraviolet light, laser-perforated imagery, raised lettering, and the previously mentioned barcodes. These advancements have made it undeniably more difficult to manufacture fake California IDs. In the fifteen years since, California issued a second update, this time making its IDs compliant with federal Real ID requirements.
A new look for IDs
California has upgraded the look of its licenses several times since it moved away from paper licenses in 1990. So far, the 2025 update has experienced fewer issues than its 2010 counterpart, when the state saw six-week delays due to manufacturing issues. At the time, the state's third-party vendor experienced problems producing raised lettering and ultraviolet imagery featuring Yosemite's El Capitan and the Golden Gate Bridge, features that were rather novel at the time of production. Nowadays, wait times for a new license are two weeks for online orders and one month for mail submissions.
For some residents, the new design may be the most exciting driver's license-related development since Apple added the state's IDs to the Apple Wallet app. Gone are the iconic Gold Rush era prospector alongside sailboats, agriculture, and the state's silhouette, replaced instead by some of the state's most lauded natural wonders, making it a naturalist's dream. These visual elements will include some of the state's famed flora, namely its redwoods and poppies. Another major addition is a silhouette of the state's coastline . Like its previous update, however, the new identification card will include its patented Real ID symbol: a starred, golden visage of the official state animal, the California Grizzly Bear. Another feature that will persist into this next era of California licenses: drivers under the age of 21 will continue to sport vertical, rather than horizontal, licenses. The same visual updates will also be applied to the state's identification cards.