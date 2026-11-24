3 Family Minivans With Better MPG Than The Honda Odyssey
A minivan can rack up a lot of miles on the road in a week, especially if you use it to get the kids to school, shopping, or even traveling. It's nice having all that space for extra passengers and luggage, but the larger size and weight also affects fuel consumption, especially if you drive it every day. Depending on the model selected, a good chunk of your monthly budget may go toward filling up the gas tank alone.
As we noted in our review of the 2026 Honda Odyssey that it has some of these good features, but this model's fuel economy is estimated at 22 mpg combining city and highway driving. So, if you're interested in better efficiency, it's possible to find some rival models that will go farther on the same amount of gas, without having to sacrifice the three rows of seats.
Of these, the best fuel savers are hybrids, although the model year, trim, and drivetrain can make a difference. Also think about how your family uses the car, as you'll get different results depending on whether you're driving on the highway or stuck in traffic. With that in mind, we selected three minivans that get better gas mileage than the Odyssey and have some useful features for families.
Toyota Sienna
You can find some good alternatives to the Honda Odyssey on the market, and the 2026 Toyota Sienna already has some relevant differences. All models in this lineup are hybrids, offering better fuel economy for buyers. The front-wheel-drive version has an estimated fuel economy of 36 mpg, while the all-wheel-drive options get 35 mpg, but whichever you choose, both beat the Odyssey's 22 mpg.
If you need a minivan for a lot of driving, that can make a good difference at the pump. Based on those estimates, covering the same 1,000 miles in both vehicles would use around 45.5 gallons in the Honda, compared with 27.8 gallons in the front-wheel-drive Sienna. That's a difference of almost 18 gallons over the same distance, although the result can vary a little depending on the load you carry and the type of road.
Along with those savings, there's also room for the family. The 2026 Sienna has space for seven or eight people, depending on the model you choose. On the LE, you also get rear window shades and three-zone air conditioning, useful features for longer trips.
Kia Carnival Hybrid
If you prefer a minivan that looks more like an SUV, you might like the Kia Carnival Hybrid. You can get around 32 mpg out of it, with some variation between 34 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. That gives it a 10-mpg advantage over Honda's vehicle.
But to get those savings, you need to keep an eye on which version you're buying. It's the hybrid Carnival that delivers those figures, since Kia also sells a V6 version that gets just 21 mpg – even lower than the Odyssey. The mild hybrid's powertrain combines a turbocharged gasoline engine with electric assistance, without needing to plug it in.
In our review of the 2026 Carnival Hybrid, we also highlighted the storage compartments for small items and the 40.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. That means you can bring the luggage along even with every seat taken.
Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid
Driving without using gasoline for part of your routine is a possibility with the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid. With the battery charged, it has an EPA-estimated electric range of 32 miles. Depending on the distance between home, work, and your other commitments, that can cover a good part of your daily driving, as long as you can recharge the vehicle regularly at home or work.
Even after using up that charge, it still beats the Odyssey on fuel economy. Working as a conventional hybrid, the Pacifica has a combined estimate of 30 mpg, compared with Honda's 22 mpg. You may also find an 82 MPGe rating in advertisements, but that number includes electrical energy as well and shouldn't be confused with miles traveled per gallon.
However, the 2025 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is a discontinued option, since the manufacturer dropped the hybrid powertrain and offers only a gasoline V6 for 2027. That makes the older hybrid worth considering if you don't mind a second-hand car, but before buying, check which powertrain the vehicle has. The conventional front-wheel-drive Pacifica gets the same 22 mpg combined as the Honda Odyssey and only the hybrid surpasses it.