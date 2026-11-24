A minivan can rack up a lot of miles on the road in a week, especially if you use it to get the kids to school, shopping, or even traveling. It's nice having all that space for extra passengers and luggage, but the larger size and weight also affects fuel consumption, especially if you drive it every day. Depending on the model selected, a good chunk of your monthly budget may go toward filling up the gas tank alone.

As we noted in our review of the 2026 Honda Odyssey that it has some of these good features, but this model's fuel economy is estimated at 22 mpg combining city and highway driving. So, if you're interested in better efficiency, it's possible to find some rival models that will go farther on the same amount of gas, without having to sacrifice the three rows of seats.

Of these, the best fuel savers are hybrids, although the model year, trim, and drivetrain can make a difference. Also think about how your family uses the car, as you'll get different results depending on whether you're driving on the highway or stuck in traffic. With that in mind, we selected three minivans that get better gas mileage than the Odyssey and have some useful features for families.