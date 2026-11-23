Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) is a technological marvel that has, for the most part, left its growing pains behind. For instance, one Tesla driver made a full self-driving trip from Los Angeles to New York, which proves that the mode is finally capable enough to take the reins with minimal human input. Unfortunately, give humans anything, and they'll find a way to misuse it. As a driver of a self-driving car, you should always stay awake, but since the Tesla FSD is effective, some owners owners have become perfectly comfortable getting some shut-eye with the FSD on.

In November 2026, a Canadian Tesla Model Y driver was stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa and was charged $490 CAD for sleeping behind the wheel. This was more than just a quick nap; the officer reported that the driver had their eyes closed and their hands didn't even touch the steering wheel. This isn't an isolated case, mind you, as Canadian police spent the entire year catching various drivers counting sheep with the Tesla FSD enabled. It's not a problem limited to Canucks either. In the US, the Democratic lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi even urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to bring the regulatory hammer down on Tesla. As proof, the Illinois representative highlighted a news report that compiled as many as 43 videos showing Tesla drivers sleeping with FSD on.

Aren't there safeguards in place to stop this from happening? Yes, but they're easy to circumvent. The cabin camera that watches the driver can be beaten with a pair of sunglasses (or by simply covering it with a piece of paper). The Tesla FSD system also requires you to add torque to the wheel, but just resting your hands on the rim is enough to prove that you're still engaged.