When Should You Use A Chainsaw's Decompression Valve, And How Does It Work?
A chainsaw's engine's cylinder will typically contain multiple fuels, all of which must be compressed for the engine to start properly. However, it can be challenging or impossible to start a chainsaw when excessive compression results in too much pressure. That's why a chainsaw has a decompression valve. When excessive pressures prevents you from starting your chainsaw, the decompression valve reduces the pressure accordingly.
A decompression valve is one of several key features you should look for in a chainsaw. That said, it's important to understand that decompression valves come in different forms. Familiarize yourself with the different types to understand their pros and cons, and discuss this topic in greater detail with a professional if you have questions. A sales associate at a trusted retailer can help you better understand what type of decompression valve you might look for when buying a new chainsaw. Of course, you also want to ensure you thoroughly understand how and when to properly use a decompression valve.
The different types of chainsaw decompression valves
Chainsaw decompression valves come in three main forms: manual, semi-automatic, and automatic.
A manual decompression valve consists of a lever that a user must push or pull to open the valve when starting the chainsaw. While the valve is open, a user pulls the cord to get the chainsaw started. The user must then release the lever and closes the valve once the chainsaw is running.
A semi-automatic valve eliminates one of the steps in the above process. With this type of decompression valve, a user still has to manually open the valve when starting the chainsaw. However, once the chainsaw starts, the valve will close on its own.
An automatic decompression valve is one that, as the name implies, opens and closes automatically when a user starts the machine. There is no requirement that a user open or close the valve themselves.
Once more, you can discuss this topic with a professional to determine which system is right for you. Be aware, different manufacturers offer different decompression valve options. For example, as of this writing, no STIHL chainsaws have manual decompression valves. On the other hand, Husqvarna chainsaws exclusively use manual decompression valves.
When to use a decompression valve
Generally, the right time to use a decompression valve is when starting a chainsaw, or after a failed attempt to start it. However, different manufacturers may offer different guidance regarding when you should use this feature. Again, the type of decompression valve your chainsaw comes with can also determine the extent to which you play a role in this process. For the best results, thoroughly review your chainsaw's owner's manual to ensure you understand how to use the decompression valve for maximum effectiveness.
In addition, remember that understanding how the decompression valve works is just one element of responsible chainsaw ownership and operation. Now might be a good time to review various chainsaw maintenance tips and tricks so you can confidently keep yours running for years to come.
There may also be instances when a decompression valve doesn't help you with a chainsaw that won't start. That's why it's also helpful to know the signs of a chainsaw that needs to be replaced.