Chainsaw decompression valves come in three main forms: manual, semi-automatic, and automatic.

A manual decompression valve consists of a lever that a user must push or pull to open the valve when starting the chainsaw. While the valve is open, a user pulls the cord to get the chainsaw started. The user must then release the lever and closes the valve once the chainsaw is running.

A semi-automatic valve eliminates one of the steps in the above process. With this type of decompression valve, a user still has to manually open the valve when starting the chainsaw. However, once the chainsaw starts, the valve will close on its own.

An automatic decompression valve is one that, as the name implies, opens and closes automatically when a user starts the machine. There is no requirement that a user open or close the valve themselves.

Once more, you can discuss this topic with a professional to determine which system is right for you. Be aware, different manufacturers offer different decompression valve options. For example, as of this writing, no STIHL chainsaws have manual decompression valves. On the other hand, Husqvarna chainsaws exclusively use manual decompression valves.