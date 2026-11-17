5 Of The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Craftsman Tools
Black Friday might not have rolled around yet, but plenty of early Black Friday deals have already been launched. Lowe's has a laundry list of deals across virtually every segment in its catalog, with seasonal reductions available on major tool brands, including the now Stanley Black & Decker-owned Craftsman brand. Some of these limited-time deals, however, are more generous than others.
A 10% or 20% off deal is certainly a welcome promotion if you were going to buy the tool in question anyway, but it's not usually enough of a discount to make a tool worth buying if it wasn't already on your shopping list. In contrast, some of the latest early Black Friday deals offer huge savings compared to their regular retail price, making them arguably worth a look regardless of whether they were already on your wish list or not. We've combed through the latest batch of discounted products to find some of the biggest savings on offer, all of which save 40% or more off the regular MSRP.
Craftsman Versastack 242-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
While Craftsman's warranty isn't as generous as it used to be, most of the brand's hand tools are still covered by a lifetime warranty. According to Craftsman's warranty documentation, if any of its mechanics' tools, like ratchets, sockets, or wrenches, fail during use, they can be replaced at one of the brand's retail partners without proof of purchase required. That makes them a safe bet for weekend wrenchers looking for a long-lasting tool set, especially since Craftsman's retail prices are competitive to begin with.
The latest set of early Black Friday deals at Lowe's makes some of those prices look even more appealing, with Craftsman's Versastack 242-piece mechanics tool set seeing an especially large discount. Usually, it retails for $229, but at the time of writing, that price has been dropped to just $99, representing a savings of roughly 57%. The set includes both metric and SAE tools, including ratchets, wrenches, a nut driver, hex keys, extension bars, 95 different sockets, and 88 specialty bits.
In order to keep all of those tools and accessories in one place, the set also includes a hard case with three removable drawers. It's compatible with Craftsman's Versastack system, which allows you to securely attach multiple boxes, chests, and bags together for easy transport. The whole set is covered by the aforementioned lifetime warranty, although very few reviewers express any concerns about its longevity.
Craftsman 20V Max 6-Tool Combo Kit
It's a great time to be shopping at Lowe's if you're looking to buy a lot of Craftsman tools in one go. In addition to its heavily discounted mechanics hand tool set, the brand's 20V Max 6-tool combo kit can also be found with big savings compared to its usual price.
The kit includes a ½-inch drill, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, an oscillating tool, and a work light. To keep all of those tools running smoothly, Craftsman also throws in a pair of 2 Ah batteries for good measure, alongside a charger, accessories for each tool, and a storage bag.
This comprehensive power tool kit is available for $199, down from a regular retail price of $349. Unlike the brand's hand tools, there's no lifetime warranty on offer here, but there is still 3 years of limited warranty coverage as standard. That's the same length of coverage as you'd get on a similar tool from a rival brand like Ryobi.
Craftsman Portable 12V Air Inflator
Plenty of individual Craftsman tools also see significant discounts for Black Friday, including its portable 12V air inflator, which is down to $29.98. Outside of the current promotion period, it costs $54.98. The inflator can deliver up to 150 PSI and can either be run using its built-in battery or via a 12V port thanks to the included 10-foot power cord. It's powerful enough to inflate tires on a vehicle if you get a flat on a weekend trip, and when you get to your destination, it can also be used to inflate sports balls or pool inflatables.
Adding to its appeal, the built-in battery in the air inflator can also serve as a power bank in a pinch, allowing you to charge small electronic devices like smartphones. It comes with a USB-C cable, which is compatible with the iPhone 15 and newer models, as well as almost all modern Android smartphones. The inflator comes with a standard one-year limited warranty.
Craftsman V20 1/2 Inch Cordless Drill Kit
Regardless of whether you're a seasoned home improvement enthusiast or an inexperienced newcomer to the world of DIY, if you're looking to take on a new project, you'll likely need a cordless drill at some point. Lowe's currently lets anyone looking for a new cordless drill to add to their collection stock up for less, with the Craftsman V20 ½-inch cordless drill kit down to $59 from an original price of $99.
The drill features a dual-speed transmission that hits a maximum of 1,700 RPM, and according to its manufacturer, it can drill as many as 90 holes with a fully charged 2 Ah battery. Both that battery and the charger that you'll need to top it up again are included with the kit. An LED light is embedded into the front of the tool and can help illuminate the workspace to improve your drilling accuracy. Anyone who is aiming for a more complete overhaul of their power tool setup will also find the same cordless drill available as part of Craftsman's discounted six-tool combo kit, which is listed above.
Craftsman 16 Gallon Corded Shop Vac
A lot of DIY projects are messy, and being able to effectively clean up afterward requires a versatile vacuum. The Craftsman 16-gallon corded shop vacuum should be able to get the job done, since its 6-horsepower motor can both suck and blow debris, and its swiveling casters allow it to be easily pulled around a workshop, garage, or any other hard-floored workspace. The vac can handle both dry debris and liquid spills, with those liquids being able to be drained from the tool's 16-gallon bin using the integrated drain port.
It comes with all the necessary accessories you'll need to get started straight away, including a bag for dry debris collection. For added reassurance, the vacuum is also covered by a three-year limited warranty. Lowe's usually sells the vac for a retail price of $119, but it's currently subject to a discount of around 50%, bringing its promotional price down to $59.98.