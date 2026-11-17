While Craftsman's warranty isn't as generous as it used to be, most of the brand's hand tools are still covered by a lifetime warranty. According to Craftsman's warranty documentation, if any of its mechanics' tools, like ratchets, sockets, or wrenches, fail during use, they can be replaced at one of the brand's retail partners without proof of purchase required. That makes them a safe bet for weekend wrenchers looking for a long-lasting tool set, especially since Craftsman's retail prices are competitive to begin with.

The latest set of early Black Friday deals at Lowe's makes some of those prices look even more appealing, with Craftsman's Versastack 242-piece mechanics tool set seeing an especially large discount. Usually, it retails for $229, but at the time of writing, that price has been dropped to just $99, representing a savings of roughly 57%. The set includes both metric and SAE tools, including ratchets, wrenches, a nut driver, hex keys, extension bars, 95 different sockets, and 88 specialty bits.

In order to keep all of those tools and accessories in one place, the set also includes a hard case with three removable drawers. It's compatible with Craftsman's Versastack system, which allows you to securely attach multiple boxes, chests, and bags together for easy transport. The whole set is covered by the aforementioned lifetime warranty, although very few reviewers express any concerns about its longevity.