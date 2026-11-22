If you've been shopping for a new router recently, there's a good chance you've seen terms like Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 in the wild. Much like cellular networks, Wi-Fi has changed a lot. Not so long ago, speeds of just 5 Mbps were considered fast, but now anything under 100 Mbps can feel sluggish. On paper, all three Wi-Fi versions look like the evolution of the same technology, and you wouldn't be wrong to feel that way. However, the differences go beyond just speed. Each standard changes the wireless bands and channel widths available, as well as how devices communicate with your router.

Even though some Wi-Fi 5 routers still exist, Wi-Fi 6 should be your starting point. Released in 2019, Wi-Fi 6 was a major upgrade. It can reach maximum network speeds of 9.6 Gbps, though real-world speeds will depend entirely on your internet service provider, router, and connected devices. With a 1 Gbps connection, you could be looking at 800 to 900 Mbps speeds. The network operates on two frequencies: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The latter is faster but doesn't have the same range as the 2.4 GHz band. Since many smart home devices use only the 2.4 GHz band, Wi-Fi 6 becomes the obvious choice if you're on a budget.

In 2020, the Wi-Fi Alliance, the nonprofit consortium behind the technology, introduced Wi-Fi 6E. You still get the same 9.6 Gbps speed, just with an added 6 GHz band. The newer band has an even shorter range than 5 GHz, so don't expect your whole house to be covered. However, with three bands running simultaneously, devices can connect to different bands without crowding, thus giving you more stable performance.