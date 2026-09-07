Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying That High-End Wi-Fi 7 Router

Since arriving on shelves in 2023, Wi-Fi 7 routers have enticed consumers with promises of lightning-fast internet access and other benefits. However, while Wi-Fi 7 delivers on many of its selling points, that doesn't necessarily mean you need to spend extra money on a premium Wi-Fi 7 router. Even if you decide to buy one of these routers, a mid-range model is often all you need for most households. That said, you may not even be able to take advantage of the benefits Wi-Fi 7 offers just yet.

It's true that Wi-Fi 7 routers are an upgrade over their previous iterations. Although results vary based on numerous factors, they can offer throughput speeds up to about three times faster than their Wi-Fi 6 equivalents. Tests also reveal that Wi-Fi 7 routers tend to beat routers of previous generations when it comes to maintaining signal strength. CNET's testing reveals that the 15 Wi-Fi routers in its lab averaged 515 Mbps at 50 feet across all three bands, outperforming the Wi-Fi 6 routers by a significant margin, as those averaged 383 Mbps. The 6GHz band plays a big part here, though that band isn't new to Wi-Fi 7.

Those benefits are all real, so if you're considering upgrading to a Wi-Fi 7 router, that makes sense. You just need to make sure you're not breaking the bank when doing so, as premium models aren't worth it for most people.