Want To Upgrade Your Laptop To Wi-Fi 7? Here's What You Need To Check First

Wi-Fi 7 is no longer a speculative concept for rumor-mongers. It is real, fast, and powerful. The latest generation in wireless connectivity leaves little to be desired. In fact, once in use, you should easily be able to differentiate between the features of Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6. After all, you can download a 15GB file in just 25 seconds with it. Theoretically, Wi-Fi 7 can reach speeds of up to 46 Gbps, but Intel tests showed data rates of up to 5.8 Gbps. This is still more than double that of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. It has an ultra-low latency, and can better handle multiple devices at the same time.

In truth, Wi-Fi 7 is like giving your internet a jetpack. But hold on a minute, before you start dreaming of smooth 8K streaming and instant file transfers. There are certain things that may stand in the way of your potential upgrade. Not every laptop can be upgraded to Wi-Fi 7. To know where you and your laptop belong, you'll need to inspect certain components. With that in mind, here's what you need to check first if you want to upgrade your laptop to Wi-Fi 7.