When it comes to yardwork or outdoor tasks, tools are easily the best way to speed things up and reduce some of the effort involved. One such tool is a wood chipper to help clear brush and debris and chop up wood and other materials you can repurpose for mulch or landscaping. When most people hear the term "wood chipper," the large, commercial-sized versions probably come to mind; the ones you'd find on a big construction or logging site. But there are smaller, more manageable options for personal use as well, and Tractor Supply has one available right now. It's a portable gas chipper with a 338cc engine capable of slicing and dicing branches and limbs up to 3 inches in diameter. It can also compact 20 full bags of leaves or lawn debris down to a single waste bin.

It must cost a fortune, right? Actually, it's not bad at all if you're in need of something like this. It's $999.99 all-in, and it comes with a two-year limited warranty and free lifetime technical support from "experts," according to the listing. Compared to Harbor Freight's premier wood chipper, a Predator model for $599.99, Tractor Supply's Champion Power Equipment chipper is more expensive for more power. It does have fewer reviews, with just over 200 versus the Predator's nearly 3,000. Those customer reviews are mostly positive, however, as the aggregated score is 4.5 stars out of 5. Owners have described the 338cc chipper as having "excellent quality" and explain it's been able to trim and chop everything they've thrown in, including large oak and birch pieces.

If you want to spend a bit less, another alternative from Tractor Supply is the Champion Power Equipment gas portable chipper with a 224cc engine for $699.99. It has over 2,700 reviews.