Tractor Supply Is Selling A Portable Chipper With A 338cc Engine – Here's What It Costs
When it comes to yardwork or outdoor tasks, tools are easily the best way to speed things up and reduce some of the effort involved. One such tool is a wood chipper to help clear brush and debris and chop up wood and other materials you can repurpose for mulch or landscaping. When most people hear the term "wood chipper," the large, commercial-sized versions probably come to mind; the ones you'd find on a big construction or logging site. But there are smaller, more manageable options for personal use as well, and Tractor Supply has one available right now. It's a portable gas chipper with a 338cc engine capable of slicing and dicing branches and limbs up to 3 inches in diameter. It can also compact 20 full bags of leaves or lawn debris down to a single waste bin.
It must cost a fortune, right? Actually, it's not bad at all if you're in need of something like this. It's $999.99 all-in, and it comes with a two-year limited warranty and free lifetime technical support from "experts," according to the listing. Compared to Harbor Freight's premier wood chipper, a Predator model for $599.99, Tractor Supply's Champion Power Equipment chipper is more expensive for more power. It does have fewer reviews, with just over 200 versus the Predator's nearly 3,000. Those customer reviews are mostly positive, however, as the aggregated score is 4.5 stars out of 5. Owners have described the 338cc chipper as having "excellent quality" and explain it's been able to trim and chop everything they've thrown in, including large oak and birch pieces.
If you want to spend a bit less, another alternative from Tractor Supply is the Champion Power Equipment gas portable chipper with a 224cc engine for $699.99. It has over 2,700 reviews.
What else to know about Champion Power Equipment's 338cc portable gas chipper
The chipper comes with a collection bag you can use to catch debris and clippings if you don't want them falling freely onto the ground. It also makes it much simpler to transport your newly mulched materials wherever you intend to dump them, like a flower bed or landscaped section. Meanwhile, there are two separate chutes. A shredder chute is for smaller debris, shrubbery, and wood chunks, while the chipper chute has hardened steel blades for thicker branches. On the rear is an easy-access clean-out port so you can loosen jams or other clogs without taking the entire machine apart. Moreover, the frame of the machine is made of durable steel, and several reviewers have shared that they've left their machines outdoors, in the rain and exposed to the elements, and it continues to hold up well and work fine. Not that it's necessarily a good idea to keep this outdoors and exposed indefinitely. But it's good to know there's a precedent.
At $999.99, the price includes only the cost of the Champion Power Equipment chipper, not shipping or delivery fees. It also cannot be shipped to certain locations, like California, which is mentioned explicitly on the product page. So, double-check that it's available locally at a Tractor Supply near you, or be prepared for added shipping costs if you're farther away.
In case it needs to be said, this is one power tool you should never use indoors or in enclosed spaces, along with a handful of others like pressure washers or other gas-powered machines. It's also going to be a high-maintenance tool that requires lots of proper care and cleaning, not unlike Harbor Freight's model.
What else are owners saying about the 338cc portable gas chipper?
Tractor Supply isn't the only place where the Champion Power Equipment chipper is available, which is good news because there are a lot more reviews to draw information from. At The Home Depot, for instance, the same model has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating with over 200 reviews. Top commenters say the brand is great, the machine is reliable, and it was easy to assemble and get started. However, some dissenting users share that the quality control is subpar, as they've had to swap for new machines after issues or found certain pieces were missing. Tractor Supply's negative reviews, by comparison, are fewer in number, but there are similar experiences shared.
Amazon has the same Champion Power Equipment model listed but currently unavailable for purchase. It has nearly 20 reviews with a 4.2 out of 5-star score. Several owners explain it works, but they've run into minor quality control hiccups and the shredding is inconsistent. Lowe's also features over 270 reviews on the 338cc model with a 4.5-out-of-5-star score. The sentiment there is in line with everywhere else. It does say it's discontinued.
If you regularly need a portable wood chipper for yard tasks at home, the Champion Power Equipment 338cc model is promising, though just be aware there are some users who've had mixed results. It might make more sense to rent one locally instead of buying outright. If you do buy and change your mind, Tractor Supply's return policy covers up to 30 days in-store or online with proof of purchase. For something this big, if you're shipping it back, you will have to work out the logistics — Tractor Supply says it will arrange a pickup team.