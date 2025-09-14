Harbor Freight Wood Chipper: What To Know Before You Buy
Landscape and garden work comes in various forms, from mowing grass and clearing brush to trimming hedges and chopping down trees. Completing these arduous tasks requires the right tools for the job. Thankfully, we live in a time with access to a vast variety of solutions that make lawn chores less tedious, such as the trusty wood chipper. While you may consider it a professional tool reserved for loggers, these devices can be surprisingly compact and beneficial to rural homeowners.
Unfortunately, even small wood chippers can be pricey, with costs frequently falling between $650 to $1,000 for models with engine sizes around 200cc. While that may be discouraging, there are other options worth exploring. Well-known discount tool provider Harbor Freight sells two wood chippers that cost far less than its competitors, including the Portland 14 Amp 1-1/2-inch Capacity Corded Shredder which is ideal for lightweight applications. Its heavy duty counterpart, the Predator 6.5 HP (212cc) Chipper Shredder, can handle a wider range of limb sizes and brush types, making it just as adept at tackling large-scale endeavors as light yard work. While the Predator offers some attractive features, there are some things you should know before making a purchase.
Predator's price, features, and warranty information
As of this writing, the Harbor Freight Predator wood chipper costs $599.99, which doesn't include taxes or the additional "Freight" charge commonly applied to overweight items that are shipped online. While that's a pretty penny, it is less than many competing models with likewise power specs.
Speaking of which, the Predator wood chipper comes with a 6.5-horsepower gas engine designed to simultaneously shred and chip. It features four specialized chipping hammers that quickly tear through limbs and logs up to 3 inches in diameter and a dual-action slicer for particularly robust material. You can feed bunches of smaller brush, up to 1.5 inches in diameter, into the wide upper hopper, while the lower chipper chute handles larger limbs and branches. The tool features 12-inch pneumatic wheels, built to tackle all terrain, and built-in brakes for stability. A low-oil shutdown feature is engineered to prevent harm, while a discharge bag contains the mulch.
When it comes to the warranty, the Predator wood chipper is covered by two sets of guarantees. It comes with Harbor Freight's standard 90-day return policy which, after purchasing, grants three months of protection against defects. However, it does not cover problems caused by user error or misuse. The second guarantee is a two-year limited warranty covering the engine's emission control system. Similar to the 90-day agreement, this covers manufacturer's defects, but it won't protect you from damage stemming from neglect or unauthorized maintenance.
User reviews are relatively positive
Besides reviewing the product's features, price, and warranty information, it's also wise to check the user ratings to see what actual customers think about the tool. Harbor Freight's Predator wood chipper comes with generally positive reviews, boasting 4.3 out of 5 stars based on nearly 3,000 user ratings.
Positive comments typically focus on the its value and DIY applications. One customer wrote, "this was an affordable option for chipping. This unit is powerful and easy to operate. [I] can't believe how much natural mulch we now have. [I] would buy another unit in a heartbeat." Others celebrated its ease of use, emphasizing that the Predator wood chipper is ideal for knocking out light duty jobs. While the overwhelming majority of comments were positive, a handful of Harbor Freight customers did leave negative reviews. These statements centered on the product's price, while a few users mentioned having bought defective units that broke immediately.
Outside of Harbor Freight's website, reviews for the Predator wood chipper remain relatively positive. On Reddit forums, most reported that the product handles light brush and tree limbs with ease. However, some noted that the tool struggles with wet material and larger branches, despite being advertised to be able to tackle such challenges. Overall, most appear pleased and contend that the tool does its job properly, so long as it's used in accordance with the owner's manual, similar to other Harbor Freight lawn and garden products.