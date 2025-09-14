Harbor Freight Wood Chipper: What To Know Before You Buy

As of this writing, the Harbor Freight Predator wood chipper costs $599.99, which doesn't include taxes or the additional "Freight" charge commonly applied to overweight items that are shipped online. While that's a pretty penny, it is less than many competing models with likewise power specs.

Speaking of which, the Predator wood chipper comes with a 6.5-horsepower gas engine designed to simultaneously shred and chip. It features four specialized chipping hammers that quickly tear through limbs and logs up to 3 inches in diameter and a dual-action slicer for particularly robust material. You can feed bunches of smaller brush, up to 1.5 inches in diameter, into the wide upper hopper, while the lower chipper chute handles larger limbs and branches. The tool features 12-inch pneumatic wheels, built to tackle all terrain, and built-in brakes for stability. A low-oil shutdown feature is engineered to prevent harm, while a discharge bag contains the mulch.

When it comes to the warranty, the Predator wood chipper is covered by two sets of guarantees. It comes with Harbor Freight's standard 90-day return policy which, after purchasing, grants three months of protection against defects. However, it does not cover problems caused by user error or misuse. The second guarantee is a two-year limited warranty covering the engine's emission control system. Similar to the 90-day agreement, this covers manufacturer's defects, but it won't protect you from damage stemming from neglect or unauthorized maintenance.