Norway is deep into constructing the world's longest undersea road tunnel, stretching approximately 16.5 miles and around 1,300 feet beneath sea level. The Rogfast project is using controlled explosions to carve a tunnel through underwater rock formations shaped by millions of years of tectonic and volcanic activity, while engineers design ventilation systems to supply fresh air and remove vehicle emissions. Even at its deepest point, Rogfast's depth is still relatively modest when compared to the average depth of the world's oceans.

The average oceanic depth is approximately 12,080 feet. No full-scale transport tunnel beneath the deep ocean floor has been developed to date, largely due to the immense engineering, logistical, and economic challenges involved. Water pressure is easily one of the biggest complexities. Pressure increases by one atmosphere (the air pressure at sea level) every 33 feet of seawater. Hypothetically, any engineering team attempting to bore a tunnel beneath the deep ocean floor would have to design it to withstand the immense pressure exerted by the overlying water. However, this is just one aspect, as geological instability, the risk of catastrophic leaks, along with enormous power requirements, construction time, and cost, would make building and operating an under-ocean tunnel extraordinarily difficult.